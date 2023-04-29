Sea Dogs Outlast SeaWolves in Slugfest

Erie, Pennsylvania - The Portland Sea Dogs (15-5) won their fourth-straight game in a slugfest, 11-10 over the Erie SeaWolves (8-12) on Saturday afternoon. The four game winning streak is tied for the longest winning streak of the season for Portland.

Seven Sea Dogs recorded multi-hit games with Tyler McDonough going three-for-five, while Phillip Sikes, Nick Yorke, Alex Binelas, Stephen Scott, Christian Koss, and Corey Rosier all went two-for-five.

In the top of the first inning, Phillip Sikes hit a leadoff single before stealing second base to put Portland in scoring position. Nick Yorke singled to left field to allow enough time for Sikes to score and Portland was on the board, 1-0. Yorke advanced to third on a ground out by Alex Binelas then Stephen Scott doubled to center field to bring Yorke around to score and Portland extended the lead, 2-0.

Erie quickly countered in the bottom of the inning when Wenceel Perez singled to put a runner on base. A triple off the bat of Jake Holton brought Perez around to score and Erie was on the board, 2-1. A single by Daniel Cabrera scored Holton and Erie tied the ballgame, 2-2.

In the bottom of the second, Grant Witherspoon hit a three-run home run to center field and Erie took the lead, 5-2.

Portland came back in the top of the fifth inning when a one-out single by Tyler McDonough put Portland on base. An RBI triple to right centerfield by Corey Rosier scored McDonough but Erie led, 5-3. With two outs, Yorke came to the plate and tripled to left field to bring Rosier around to score another run and Portland was within one, 5-4. Ceddanne Rafaela singled to left field allowing Yorke to score and Portland tied the game, 5-5.

In the bottom of the same inning, Trei Cruz hit a solo home run to left center field to put Erie on top, 6-5.

The Erie lead didn't last long as three home runs would put Portland on top in the top of the sixth inning. Stephen Scott hit a towering shot to right field to record his first home run of the season and Portland tied it 6-6. With one out on the board, Christian Koss launched his first home run of the season to left centerfield and Portland took the lead again, 7-6. With two outs, Corey Rosier came to the plate and continued the derby with a solo home run to right center field to record his first home run of the season and Portland extended the lead, 8-6.

Erie answered in the bottom of the seventh as Josh Crouch reached on a single before Cruz came to the plate and hit his second home run of the ballgame. The two-run home run by Cruz tied the game, 8-8.

Portland reclaimed the lead in the top of the eighth inning with two runs. Tyler Dearden worked a lead off walk before Koss doubled to put Portland in scoring position. A two-run double courtesy of McDonough brought both runners around to score and Portland was back on top, 10-8.

In the bottom of the same inning, a pair of RBI singles off the bats of Trei Cruz and Ben Malgeri brought two more runs across and the ballgame was tied yet again, 10-10.

With no runs coming across in the ninth on either side, Portland would play extra innings for the second time of the series and third of the season.

Scott started the tenth inning as the runner at second base for Portland and advanced on a ground out by Dearden to put the leading run ninety feet away. With two outs, McDonough doubled on a line drive to right field to score Scott and Portland took the lead, 11-10.

In the bottom of the tenth, the SeaWolves were retired in order and Portland secured the win, 11-10.

Portland closer RHP Ryan Fernandez (1-0, 0.00 ERA) earned the win after tossing the final 2.0 scoreless innings allowing no hits and just one walk. RHP Sawyer Gipson-Long (0-1, 4.82 ERA) was saddled with the loss after pitching 1.0 inning allowing one run on one hit while striking out two. He did not issue a walk.

The Sea Dogs return to UPMC Park tomorrow, April 30, 2023 for the final game of a six-game series against the SeaWolves. First pitch is slated for 1:35 pm. Both probable pitchers have yet to be announced.

