RubberDucks Fall in 11 Innings to Rumble Ponies, 6-4

Akron designated hitter Angel Martínez and right fielder Johnathan Rodríguez each homered, and right-hander Hunter Stanley shut out Binghamton for five innings, but the Rumble Ponies rallied and ultimately won when right fielder Tanner Murphy hit a walk-off, two-run home run in the bottom of the 11th inning for a 6-4 victory over the RubberDucks in the fifth game of a six-game series at Mirabito Stadium Saturday afternoon.

Turning Point

Trailing, 3-0, the Rumble Ponies rallied to tie the game in the sixth inning. Stanley walked the first two batters and allowed a two-run double to left fielder Rowdey Jordan, who went to third base on the throw home. With one out, right-hander Davis Sharpe entered and allowed a game-tying RBI single to first baseman Dariel Gomez.

Mound Presence

Stanley had a shutout through five innings and lasted 5 1/3 innings, charged with three earned runs on two hits and four walks with five strikeouts. After the game-tying hit, Sharpe continued for 2 1/3 innings, keeping the game tied, 3-3. Right-hander Cade Smith stranded the go-ahead run at third base with inning-ending strikeouts in the eighth and ninth innings but allowed the tying run in the 10th on designated hitter Brandon McIlwain's RBI single. Smith struck out four batters and walked one in 2 1/3 innings. Right-hander Mason Hickman allowed Murphy's home run with one out in the 11th inning.

Duck Tales

Martínez broke a scoreless tie with a home run to right field (his first batting left-handed this season) leading off the fourth inning against right-hander Mike Vasil. Two batters later, Rodríguez hit his first home run of the season to left field. In the fifth inning, Vasil walked second baseman Aaron Bracho, who went to third base on a double by left fielder Connor Kokx and scored on center fielder Petey Halpin's sacrifice fly. The RubberDucks took another lead in the 10th inning, as Kokx started the inning at second base, went to third base on an error and scored on Halpin's second sacrifice fly.

Notebook

The RubberDucks took their second walk-off loss of the season - both coming this week in Binghamton - and are 2-3 in extra innings this season...The Rumble Ponies have won four of the first five games to clinch a series win over Akron for the first time since 2019...Akron left eight runners on base and was 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position...Hickman, Kokx, Martínez, Smith, Stanley, McIlwain and Vasil were all teammates on the 2022 Peoria Javelinas, the Arizona Fall League team managed by Rumble Ponies second-year manager Reid Brignac...Game Time: 2:59...Attendance: 274.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks conclude their series in Binghamton at 1:05 p.m. Sunday at Mirabito Stadium. Akron right-hander Joey Cantillo (0-0, 0.79 ERA) is scheduled to face Rumble Ponies right-hander Jose Chacin (0-0, 7.62 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

