Murphy Crushes Walk-Off Two-Run Homer to Beat Akron on Saturday

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (10-9) claimed their second-consecutive series win, defeating the Akron RubberDucks 6-4 in extra innings in walk-off fashion on Saturday at Mirabito Stadium. Binghamton has taken four of the first five games in the series.

With the game tied 4-4 in the bottom of the 11th inning, Tanner Murphy clobbered a walk-off two-run home run to give the Ponies their second walk-off win of the series. It was Murphy's first plate appearance of the game, as he came in as a pinch runner in the ninth inning.

Binghamton trailed 3-0 in the sixth inning, when Matt O'Neill and Matt Rudick had back-to-back walks to start the frame. The following batter was Rowdey Jordan, who hit a two-run double to cut the deficit to 3-2. A couple batters later, Dariel Gomez ripped an RBI single to right field, which drove in Jordan and tied the game 3-3.

The score stood until the top of the 10th inning. Connor Kokx was the automatic runner at second base and got to third on an error. Petey Halpin drove in Kokx on a sacrifice fly, which gave Akron a 4-3 lead.

In the home half of the frame, Matt Rudick was the automatic runner at second. Jordan moved him to third with a groundout and Brandon McIlwain drove Rudick in with an RBI single to make it 4-4.

The Ponies brought in Kolby Kubichek for the 11th and he threw a scoreless frame. Binghamton would win the game just two batters into the home half of the frame, with Murphy's blast.

The Rumble Ponies finish their series with the RubberDucks on Sunday. First pitch is set for 1:05 PM. The game will be broadcast on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.

Postgame Notes: Murphy's home run was his first of the season...Jordan has two two-run extra base hits in the past two games...Nate Lavender shined in long relief, throwing three innings with seven strikeouts and zero earned runs...Binghamton is above .500 for the first time this season.

