Yard Goats Win 4th Consecutive Game

April 29, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Manchester, NH - Chris McMahon fired five scoreless frames with six strikeouts, and Kyle Datres had a triple and drove in two runs as the Yard Goats defeated the New Hampshire Fisher Cats for the fourth straight game 3-1 on Saturday afternoon at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, New Hampshire. The Rockies prospect earned his first Double-A win. The game was scoreless in the sixth inning when Niko Decolati walked and scored on Datres' triple and Hunter Goodman drove home Datres with an infield single. The bullpen of Shelby Lackey, Dylan Spain, Adam McKillican and Nick Kuzia held off the Fisher Cats offense. Hartford pitching has forced the Fisher Cats to go 0-21 with runners in scoring position over the past two games.

Yard Goats starter Chris McMahon worked out of a one-out, second and third situation in the first inning and then settled down allowing just one hit over the next three frames. Fisher Cats starter Sem Robberse retired 15 of the first 16 batters and Bret Boswell's single was Hartford's only hit over the first five innings. The game was 0-0 heading into the sixth inning.

Niko Decolati led off the sixth with a walk, went to second base on a wild pitch and scored on Kyle Datres' triple, giving the Yard Goats a 1-0 lead. Hunter Goodman hit a rocket that was knocked down in the infield, allowing Datres to score and make it 2-0 and ending the day for Robberse.

The Fisher Cats got their only run in the sixth inning off reliever Shelby Lackey on a sac fly by Orelvis Martinez. Damiano Palmegiani scored after leading off the inning with a walk. New Hampshire had a chance to do more damage with runners at second and third but Dylan Spain got Kekai Rios to pop out to end the threat. Yard Goats relievers retired the final seven Fisher Cats including the side in order in the eighth and ninth innings.

The Yard Goats and Fisher Cats play the final of a six-game series on Sunday afternoon (1:35 PM) at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, NH. The game can be heard on AM 1410 WPOP, FM 100.9 and the iheart radio app. The Yard Goats return home to Dunkin' Park on Tuesday (7:10 PM), and host the Philadelphia Phillies affiliate, the Reading Fightin Phils.

--

Final: Hartford 3, New Hampshire 1

WP: Chris McMahon (1-1)

LP: Sem Robberse (0-2)

S: Nick Kuzia (5)

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.