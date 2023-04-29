April 29, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

THREE-IN-A-ROW The Portland Sea Dogs won their third consecutive game last night with a 12-3 win over the Erie SeaWolves. Portland was quick to plate one in the top of the first inning when Tyler McDonough launched one to left field with two outs to put Portland on top, 1-0. In the bottom of the second inning, an RBI double to right field off the bat of Trei Cruz put Erie on the board and tied the ballgame, 1-1. An RBI groundout by Grant Witherspoon brought another run across and Erie took the lead, 2-1. One more run would score after an RBI single by Colt Keith and Erie extended the lead, 3-1. In the third, Elih Marrero singled to left field to lead off the inning before an RBI triple by Nick Yorke brought Marerro around to score but Portland trailed, 3-2. McDonough then doubled on a line drive to center field to score Yorke and Portland tied it up, 3-3. Ceddanne Rafaela kept it going with a single to left field to score McDonough before advancing to second on the play and Portland was back on top, 4-3. With Christian Koss at the plate, Rafaela stole third base to keep Portland threatening. An RBI triple by Tyler Dearden brought Rafaela around to score the final run of the inning and the Sea Dogs extended their lead, 5-3. In the top of the fourth inning, Marerro drew a one-out walk, then advanced to third on a double by Yorke. McDonough singled on a ground ball to the shortstop allowing enough time for Marerro to score and Yorke to advance to third, Portland continued to lead, 6-3. Rafaela reached on a fielding error by the second baseman allowing Yorke to score while McDonough advanced to second and Portland stretched the lead, 7-3. With Kavadas at the plate, a balk was called on Erie's reliever, Bryce Tassin, to advance McDonough to third and Rafaela to second. A two run single to right field by Kavadas would score both runners and Portland extended their lead, 9-3.

DEARDEN, MCDONOUGH AND YORKE A HIT SHY OF THE CYCLE Five Sea Dogs recorded multi-hit games yesterday while Nick Yorke, Tyler McDonough and Tyler Dearden finished a hit short of the cycle. Yorke went three-for-five with a double, triple and a home run. McDonough went three-for-five with a single, double and home run. Dearden went three-for-five with a single, double and triple. Ceddanne Rafaela went 2-5 with a double while Niko Kavadas went 2-5 with a pair of singles.

SPACKE HOLDS SEAWOLVES SCORELESS Dylan Spacke came out of the bullpen last night in his sixth appearance of the season for Portland. He tossed a season-high 3.1 innings without allowing a run. He gave up two hits while walking three. He earned his first win of the season and is now 1-0 with a 1.00 ERA.

SCOTT STAYS SUCCESSFUL Catcher Stephen Scott had another strong night at the plate in Thursday's win in Erie. He went one-for-two with two walks, a run and stolen base. In his last 12 at bats, Scott has drawn four walks, recorded six singles and has struck out once. In his last five games, he is hitting .500 (7-for-14) with two RBI, six walks and two stolen bases. He owns a .500 OBP during that time.

WHERE DO WE STAND The Sea Dogs remain in first place in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League. They are 2.5 games ahead of the second place Somerset Patriots. The Hartford Yard Goats are in third place, 3.5 games behind Portland.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY April 29, 2004 - In an infamous moment in Sea Dogs history, Portland pitchers allowed a franchise record-tying six homeruns in a 13-2 loss to Norwich.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Sterling Sharp will make his fourth start of the season today for Portland. In his last outing, he tossed 6.0 innings April 23rd against Reading and allowed one run on three hits while striking out four. He did not issue a walk.

