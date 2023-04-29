Richmond Splits Doubleheader Aagainst Baysox in Bowie

April 29, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







BOWIE, Md. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels split a doubleheader against the Bowie Baysox Saturday night at Prince George's Stadium, falling in Game 1, 1-0, before notching a 6-4 win in Game 2.

The Flying Squirrels (13-7) have set a new mark for their best start through 20 games in team history and have locked in a series win in this week's series against the Baysox (6-13).

Game 1

Win: Cade Povich (2-1) Loss: Kai-Wei Teng (0-2) Save: Jensen Elliott (1) TOG: 1:33

Box Score

The Flying Squirrels fell, 1-0, to the Baysox in Game 1 of the doubleheader. It was the first shutout loss for Richmond this season.

Facing Kai-Wei Teng (Loss, 0-2) in the bottom of the first, Donta' Williams lofted a sacrifice fly to left field and scored Cesar Prieto to give Bowie a 1-0 advantage.

The Flying Squirrels tallied one hit and struck out 10 times against Bowie starter Cade Povich (Win, 2-1). Richmond had three total base runners but none advanced past second base.

Jensen Elliott (Save, 1) set down the Flying Squirrels in order in the top of the seventh to secure the Bowie win.

Nick Swiney entered the ballgame in the fourth inning and had 2.1 scoreless frames with three punchouts.

Game 2

Win: Juan Sanchez (3-1) Loss: Garrett Stallings (0-1) Save: Erik Miller (1) TOG: 2:08 Attendance: 9,172

Box Score

Off a four-run third inning and a three-RBI performance from Ismael Munguia, the Richmond Flying Squirrels defeated the Bowie Baysox, 6-4, in Game 2.

Bowie captured a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first off an RBI single from John Rhodes.

Richmond fought back with four runs in the top of the third inning to move ahead, 4-1. Hayden Cantrelle zipped a one-out triple off Bowie reliever Garrett Stallings (Loss, 0-1) and Munguia brought him home with a single. Luis Matos sent Munguia home with a run-scoring single and Tyler Fitzgerald blasted a two-run homer to push the Flying Squirrels to a three-run lead.

With the bases loaded in the fourth, Munguia skied a sacrifice fly to score Riley Mahan and extended the Richmond lead to 5-1.

Heston Kjerstad scored from second base on a Richmond throwing error in the fourth, drawing the Baysox within three runs.

Munguia pushed the Flying Squirrels to a 6-2 advantage in the sixth with an RBI single. Munguia finished the night 2-for-3 with three RBIs.

In the sixth, Zach Watson propelled a two-run homer against Juan Sanchez (Win, 3-1) to cut the deficit to 6-4.

In the bottom of the seventh, Erik Miller (Save, 1) fired a pair of looking strikeouts and a groundout to secure the Richmond victory.

Richmond starter Ryan Murphy worked four innings, allowing two hits and two runs (one earned) with four strikeouts.

The series concludes Sunday from Prince George's Stadium with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. Right-hander Carson Seymour (0-1, 4.91) will make the start for Richmond opposed by right-hander Chayce McDermott (1-1, 0.68) for Bowie.

The Flying Squirrels return home on Tuesday to start a six-game series against the Altoona Curve, Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. On Tuesday night, fans can celebrate The Diamond's near 40-year anniversary with a long sleeve 'The Diamond' t-shirt available to the first 1,000 fans 15 and older presented by Richmond Area Honda Dealers.

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.