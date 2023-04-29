Curve and Fightins Split Doubleheader on Saturday

READING, Pa. - Andres Alvarez and Henry Davis connected on a pair of home runs in the fifth inning of a game one win for Altoona, but Mick Abel spoiled the Curve bats in game two loss of a doubleheader as the Fightin' Phils and Curve split a doubleheader on Saturday, 4-3 in game one and 3-1 in game two at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Altoona took the upper hand in the opening end of the doubleheader, rallying from a 2-1 deficit after the fourth inning to secure a 4-3 win. Alvarez tied the game with a solo home run in the fifth off left-hander Josh Hendrickson and after Matt Fraizer popped out for the second out of the inning, Liover Peguero walked on four pitches and then trotted home on a massive two-run homer from Davis. Davis' 6th homer in his last 12 games gave the Curve all the runs they needed to support Aaron Shortridge and Noe Toribio who combined to allow just three runs in seven innings.

Shortridge earned his second win of the season with five innings of two-run ball, he retired 8-of-9 hitters to finish his outing. Toribio then entered with a two-run lead in the sixth and Reading's Johan Rojas greeted him with a double off the wall and advanced to third on a wild pitch before scoring on Matt Kroon's sacrifice fly. The 23-year-old right-hander Toribio then struck out three of the next four hitters on his way to his second save of the season, he needed just 18 pitches to get the final six outs of the game.

Altoona's first run of the contest came in the third inning on an RBI-double from Peguero off Hendrickson, scoring Fraizer who was hit by a pitch with two outs in the inning. It was the seventh RBI and fourth double of the season for Peguero. He and Fabricio Macias each had two hits in the win.

In game two of the doubleheader, Philadelphia Phillies No. 2 prospect Mick Abel silenced the hot Curve bats to end a three-game winning streak for Altoona. Abel tossed six innings, allowing just two hits and striking out six batters without a walk in his first win of the season for the Fightin' Phils.

The one run for Altoona came on a longball from Mason Martin in the second inning off Abel, a solo shot to right field. It was his third home run of the season and eighth run batted in. Alvarez ripped a double in the fifth inning for the only other hit against Abel.

Reading scored twice in the bottom of the first inning off Curve starter Matt Eckelman. Ethan Wilson lifted a sacrifice fly to center field to score Carlos De La Cruz, who drew a one-out walk. McCarthy Tatum followed with an RBI-single to score Rojas. He allowed two runs on three hits in 2.0 innings with three walks and one strikeout.

Braeden Ogle would allow an unearned run to cross home in the third inning. After an error by catcher Claudio Finol that allowed Rojas to reach second, he stole third and scored on a sacrifice fly to center. Ogle walked two batters and struck out one in 1.1 innings. Oliver Garcia and Juan Minaya tossed a combined 2.2 scoreless frames to close out the loss for Altoona. Garcia induced a bases-loaded double-play ball to end the inning in the fourth when he entered the contest.

Altoona and Reading will play the finale of their six-game series on Sunday at 3:15 p.m. at First Energy Stadium. RHP Kyle Nicolas will take the ball for the Curve, facing LHP David Parkinson for the Fightin' Phils.

Altoona returns home to PNG Field on Tuesday, May 9 to take on the Akron RubberDucks. The Curve are proud to celebrate 25 years of memories in Curve, PA throughout the 2023 season. For tickets or more information, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

