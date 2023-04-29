Lockridge Heroics Highlight Double Header Split in Harrisburg

Somerset Patriots' Brandon Lockridge on game night

The Somerset Patriots split their double header with the Harrisburg Senators at FNB Field in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania on Saturday night, winning the first game by a score of 3-2 and losing the second game by a score of 9-5.

After winning the first game of the double header, the Patriots had their season-high win streak of five games snapped in game two.

Somerset is now 6-2 in eight games vs. Harrisburg this season.

RHP Clayton Beeter (4.0 IP, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 H, 5 BB, 6 K) started the first game for the Patriots and did not factor into a decision.

RHP Gray Fenter (2.2 IP, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 H, 0 BB, 5 K) started the second game for the Patriots and did not factor into a decision, leaving early with an apparent leg injury.

CF Brandon Lockridge (3-for-3, RBI, BB, R, 2 SB) scored the game-winning run in the top of the sixth inning of the first game. After a single by Tyler Hardman with the score tied at 2-2, Lockridge pinch-ran, stole second and came home on an RBI single by T.J. Rumfield.

In the second game of the double header, Lockridge started in center field, going 3-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and two triples. Lockridge is the first Patriot to triple twice in a game this season.

With stolen bases in both ends of the double header, Lockridge now leads the Eastern League with 10 stolen bases this season.

LF Jasson Dominguez (0-for-4, 3 BB, R) walked three times over the course of the double header, now totaling 20 walks on the season to lead the Eastern League.

2B Max Burt (3-for-6, RBI, BB) was the only player to collect a hit in both ends of the double header, while he added his team-leading 14th RBI of the season in game two.

DH Ben Rortvedt (1-for-3, RBI, R, 2B) started game one on an MLB rehab assignment for the Yankees, doubling in the first run of the day in the first inning.

