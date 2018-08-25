Sea Dogs Hold on for a 4-3 Win at Reading
August 25, 2018 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release
Reading, PA - Dedgar Jimenez (9-7) fired six strong innings, and Esteban Quiroz hit a three-run homer, as the Portland Sea Dogs (57-73) held on for a 4-3 win over the Reading Fightin Phils (62-67) on Saturday night at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Jimenez improved to 7-1 over his last ten games, working six innings on just one run, three hits, three walks, and five strikeouts.
Adam Lau (save #3) allowed three straight singles with two outs in the ninth inning but fanned Darick Hall to end the game.
The Sea Dogs got off to a quick start, scoring three in the first against losing pitcher Connor Seabold (1-4). Jeremy Rivera led off the game with a double, Jantzen Witte walked, and Esteban Quiroz hit a three-run homer to right.
In the third inning, Chris Madera made it 4-0 with an RBI fielder's choice.
Reading scored in the fourth inning off Jimenez. Jose Pujols and Austin Listi bean the rally with back-to-back walks. Devi Grullon knocked in Pujols with an RBI fielder's choice, cutting Portland's lead to 4-1.
Boston's #10 prospect (according to Baseball America) Darwinzon Hernandez worked the seventh inning. The lefty allowed an RBI double but retired the final two batters with the bases loaded, keeping Portland in front 4-2.
Reading received a two-out RBI single from Listi in the ninth.
The Sea Dogs and Reading Fightin Phils (Phillies affiliate) meet for the final time on Sunday afternoon at FirstEnergy Stadium. Lefty Daniel McGrath (2-3, 3.59) faces off against RHP Blake Quinn (0-0, 0.00). Radio coverage begins at 2:00 PM on the WPEI U.S. Cellular Sea Dogs Radio Network. MiLB.TV starts at 2:10 PM.
Portland's final homestand of the season is August 27-30 against New Hampshire. Tickets are available at seadogs.com or 207-879-9500.
