Rumble Ponies Game Notes: Game #131 - Rumble Ponies (61-69) at Fisher Cats (71-57) - 7:05 PM

"It ain't over, 'til it's over." -Yogi Berra

BINGHAMTON RUMBLE PONIES

(61-69), 5th Eastern Division, 10.0 GB

(New York Mets)

NEW HAMPSHIRE FISHER CATS

(71-57), 1st Eastern Division, 2.0 GA

(Toronto Blue Jays)

Saturday - 7:05 PM

Northeast Delta Dental Stadium - Manchester, NH

RHP Nabil Crismatt (8-5, 3.58) vs. RHP Hector Perez (0-1, 2.50)

Broadcast: NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF, MiLB.TV

LAST GAME RECAP: The Rumble Ponies plated five runs in the ninth inning, utilizing three home runs, to comeback and defeat the Fisher Cats 12-9. Jhoan Urena, Joey Terdoslavich, & Andrew Ely each hit home runs in the frame, picking up starter Justin Dunn who lasted 3.1 innings in his 13th Eastern League start.

BINGHAMTON STARTER: RHP Nabil Crismatt makes his 17th Eastern League start of the season and first since July 2. The Eastern League Mid-Season All-Star returns from Las Vegas (AAA), where he posted a 3-4 mark with an 8.84 ERA in 9 starts. Saturday marks Crismatt's fourth meeting with New Hampshire this season - he's won two of three.

GRAND FINALE: Binghamton's five-run ninth inning is their highest-scoring ninth inning of the season. They scored four ninth-inning runs on May 1 at Akron.

POWER PONIES: Binghamton has hit a home run in nine straight games (12 total). Prior to this stretch, the Ponies hadn't hit long balls in back-to-back games since July 15 & 16.

ITS ALL IN THE HITS: Binghamton racked up 16 hits in Friday's win, the third-highest single game total this season. Twice the Rumble Ponies have collected at least 20 hits in a game (May 17 at New Hampshire (21 hits) & July 16 v. Portland (20 hits)).

FOUR! Binghamton's quartet of home runs on Friday is tied for the most in any game this season. The Ponies also launched four long balls on July 16 against Portland.

DUNN EARLY: Justin Dunn lasted 3.1 innings, his shortest start at Double-A. It snaps a streak of 18 straight games in which a Rumble Ponies starter has lasted five innings.

TICK TICK TICK: Friday's game finished in three hours and thirty six minutes, the longest nine-inning game of Binghamton's 2018 season.

LONG TIME COMING: Andrew Ely's ninth-inning home run was his first as a Binghamton Rumble Pony. His last home run was on August 31, 2017 as a member of the Tennessee Smokies (CHC:AA).

SMOOTH DEBUT: After being called up from St. Lucie (High-A), Matt Pobereyko made his Double-A debut by tossing a perfect, nine-pitch seventh inning.

SERIES LEADERS: The Rumble Ponies win on Friday stretches their season series lead against New Hampshire to 11-8. Binghamton has won three straight games.

UP NEXT: The Rumble Ponies and Fisher Cats finish their season series on Sunday afternoon. RHP Harol Gonzalez goes against RHP T.J. Zeuch, with first pitch scheduled for 1:35 PM.

