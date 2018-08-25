Rodriguez and Vazquez to Rehab on Monday at Hadlock Field

August 25, 2018 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release





Portland, Maine - The Boston Red Sox have announced that LHP Eduardo Rodriguez and C Christian Vazquez are both scheduled to make Major League Rehab Assignments on Monday, August 27th, when the Portland Sea Dogs open up a four-game series with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays affiliate) at Hadlock Field.

Rodriguez was placed on Boston's 10-day disabled list on July 15th with a right ankle sprain In his first rehab start on August 20th with Portland, the lefty fired four scoreless against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, yielding one hit, two walks but fanned eight.

In 19 starts with Boston this season, the lefty is 11-3, 3.44 ERA (40 ER/104.2 IP) with 110 strikeouts. In July, Rodriguez went 2-0, 0.00 ERA (0 ER/17.0 IP) in three starts.

Vazquez was placed on Boston's 10-day disabled list on July 8th with a right fifth finger fracture. In 60 games with Boston this season, Vazquez is hitting .213 (44-for-27) with 3 HR and 14 RBI.

The Red Sox drafted Christian in the 9th round in the 2008 draft out of the Puerto Rico Baseball Academy. He last played in the minor leagues in 2016, appearing in 42 games with the Triple-A Pawtucket Red Sox. Vazquez appeared in 116 games with the Portland Sea Dogs from 2012-13.

Tickets for Monday's game are available at seadogs.com or 207-879-9500.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 25, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.