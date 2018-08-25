Erie SeaWolves vs. Bowie Baysox - Game Notes

August 25, 2018 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release





ERIE SEAWOLVES (61-69, 6th PLACE WEST, 12.0 GB) VS. BOWIE BAYSOX (61-67, T4TH PLACE WEST, 11.0 GB)

RHP SPENSER WATKINS (1-0, 5.40 ERA) VS. LHP BRIAN GONAZLEZ (6-6, 6.44 ERA)

SATURDAY, AUGUST 25 * 6:35 PM * BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

PRINCE GEORGE'S STADIUM * GAME #131 * ROAD GAME #65 * NIGHT GAME #91

Tonight, the SeaWolves look for back-to-back wins as they take on the Bowie Baysox (Baltimore Orioles) in the middle game of a three-game series at Prince George's Stadium. Last night, the SeaWolves jumped ahead 1-0 in the first inning and led the entire game, taking down the Baysox 10-2. It was only the third time in eight games that the SeaWolves were able to pick up a victory in Bowie...Righty Spenser Watkins takes the mound for the SeaWolves making his 25th appearance, 16th start, second start with Erie and first against Bowie. Watkins earned a win in his Erie debut on August 20 against Akron. In the game. he allowed three runs on four hits with four walks and eight strikeouts in five innings of work. Erie won the game 11-5. Watkins has faced Bowie once in his career and it was in his Double-A debut on June 18, 2016 at UPMC Park...Lefty Brian Gonzalez takes the mound for Bowie making his 17th appearance, 16th start and second start against Erie. Gonzalez beat the SeaWolves on June 30 at UPMC Park, allowing a run on five hits in seven innings of work. Gonzalez has won back-to-back starts, both against Richmond. In his last outing on August 20, the lefty allowed two runs, one earned, on four hits with three walks and four strikeouts in six innings of work against the Flying Squirrels.

SUNDAY VS. BOWIE BAYSOX (BALTIMORE ORIOLES) - PRINCE GEORGE'S STADIUM - 1:35 P.M.

RHP A.J. Ladwig (4-0, 1.99 ERA) vs. RHP Dean Kremer (3-2, 2.70 ERA)

MONDAY VS. HARRISBURG SENATORS (WASHINGTON NATIONALS) - FNB FIELD - 6:30 P.M.

RHP Christian Binford (1-4, 4.54 ERA) vs. RHP Jaron Long (4-8, 3.75 ERA)

TUESDAY VS. HARRISBURG SENATORS (WASHINGTON NATIONALS) - FNB FIELD - 6:30 P.M.

RHP Beau Burrows (10-9, 3.95 ERA) vs. RHP Sterling Sharp (5-3, 4.47 ERA)

WEDNESDAY VS. HARRISBURG SENATORS (WASHINGTON NATIONALS) - FNB FIELD - 6:30 P.M.

RHP Matt Manning (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. LHP Logan Darnell (8-6, 3.86 ERA)

- Bowie leads the season series over Erie 11-8. The SeaWolves and Baysox meet 21 times in 2018.

- Erie catchers have combined to throw out 61 of 128 potential base stealers. Jake Rogers leads the league (48-for-86), throwing out potential base stealers 55.8% of the time. Rogers threw out his 48th of the season on Wednesday and set the Erie single-season record for runners caught stealing.

- The SeaWolves have held a lead in 95 of 130 games played this season.

- The SeaWolves are sixth in the league with a 3.98 team ERA while Bowie is last in the league with a 4.54 team ERA.

- The SeaWolves are second in the league with a .263 team batting average. Bowie is third in the league with a .259 team batting average. The Baysox are second in the league with 117 home runs.

- Erie pitchers have struck out 1106 hitters which is second in the league behind Trenton.

- The SeaWolves are 31-38 against the Western Division and 30-31 against the Eastern Division.

- John Schreiber is second in the Eastern League with 17 saves.

- Josh Lester leads Erie with 18 home runs and 69 RBIs.

-The SeaWolves are 32-32 in games played away from UPMC Park this season, while only being 29-37 at home.

- Danny Woodrow is on a 10-game hitting streak.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 25, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.