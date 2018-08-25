Sea Dogs Game Notes August 25th at Reading

August 25, 2018 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release





STARTING PITCHERS

Portland: LHP Dedgar Jimenez (8-7, 4.74)

Reading: RHP Connor Seabold (1-3, 4.78)

NEWS AND NOTES

NOT MANY WEEKENDS LEFT: The Portland Sea Dogs are 1-3 on their six-game roadtrip, as they take on the Reading Fightin Phils (Phillies affiliate) on Saturday night at FirstEnergy Stadium...Following this series, the 'Dogs host the Fisher Cats for four games and travel to Binghamton to conclude the 2018 season...Lefty Dedgar Jimenez makes his 24th appearance (23rd start) of the season, he is 5-1 in nine games since July 5th.

FIGHTINS WALK IT OFF: Malquin Canelo drew a bases-loaded walk with one out in the 10th inning, giving Reading a 5-4 win in the series opener...Kyle Dohy (2-4) worked a perfect 10th to earn the win...Josh Taylor (2-5) suffered the loss but fanned four batters over 1.1 innings...Portland built a 3-0 lead on a wild pitch and a two-run single from Esteban Quiroz...Reading tied the game in the eighth inning on a two-run single from Austin Listi.

