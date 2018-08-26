Sea Dogs Hit Three Homers in 10-2 Win at Reading

Reading, PA - Bobby Dalbec, Chad De La Guerra, and Luke Tendler each homered, Daniel McGrath worked 5.2 innings, leading the Portland Sea Dogs (58-73) to a 10-2 win over the Reading Fightin Phils (62-68) on Sunday afternoon at FirstEnergy Stadium. Portland took two of three from Reading and finished 3-3 on the trip.

McGrath scattered five hits on two runs and five strikeouts to earn his third win of the season.

Pedro Florimon (MLB Rehab) gave Reading a 1-0 lead with a solo-homer off McGrath in the first.

During Portland's five-run third, Chad De La Guerra tied the game with an RBI single. Bobby Dalbec (2-for-5, HR, 3 RBI, 2B) launched a three-run homer into the left-field seats, his sixth with Portland but his 32nd between Salem and Portland (tied for first in all of the minors). Chris Madera capped off the scoring with an RBI double.

Leading 5-2, the 'Dogs scored five runs in the fifth inning off Jose Taveras. Luke Tendler (2-for-5) clubbed a two-run homer (#14) to right field. Jeremy Rivera followed with an RBI single, but on the play, a throwing error by LF Damek Tomscha scored Jhon Nunez.

De La Guerra capped off the scoring for Portland, nailing a solo-homer (#13) to center field.

Jake Cosart worked 2.1 scoreless with three strikeouts. Trevor Kelley tossed a scoreless ninth.

The Sea Dogs open up their final homestand of the season against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays affiliate) on Monday night at Hadlock Field. Eduardo. Radio coverage begins at 6:45 PM on the WPEI U.S. Cellular Sea Dogs Radio Network. MiLB.TV starts at 6:55 PM.

