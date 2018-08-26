Curve Clinch Playoffs; Squirrels Wrap Road Schedule

Altoona, PA - The Flying Squirrels (61-70) were held to just two hits and were shutout for the second consecutive game on Sunday night in Altoona. The Curve (74-56) blanked Richmond 3-0 in the series finale and kept the Squirrels without a run over the final 18 innings in the set. With the win Altoona scanned their ticket to the postseason for the fourth consecutive year and their third straight while facing the Squirrels. The Flying Squirrels are now finished with the road schedule for the season and will return home to begin the final homestand of the year starting on Monday. Monday in Funnville is the penultimate Bark in the Park night that includes a pre-game "Pooch Parade". Tickets and information can be found at www.squirrelsbaseball.com or by calling 804-359-FUNN.

Altoona pitching blanked the Flying Squirrels in the final two games of the series, spanning a total of 18 innings. Starting pitcher Eduardo Vera dazzled for Altoona over 7.2 shutout innings. Reliver Geoff Hartlieb worked the final four outs to earn the save. Richmond's Matt Lipka (1-4) and Dylan Davis (1-1) recorded the two hits in the defeat.

Altoona struck first for a 2-0 lead with a pair of runs in the second inning. With two outs, Logan Hill reached on a swinging bunt base hit up the third base line. Jonah Arenado fielded the dribbler from Hill on a barehand and made a strong throw to first that was beat out. The next batter Christian Kelley then launched a two-run homer deep over the left field fence.

Aside from the homer. Johnson picked up a pair of double plays over the first three innings to keep his pitch count low. The righty retired the side in order in the fourth and used 49 pitches over the first four frames.

The Squirrels offense scuffled once again in Altoona, this time against RHP Eduardo Vera. After being blanked in game two of the doubleheader on Saturday night, Vera kept Richmond off the board and limited the team to innings. Vera was in control in his first start against Richmond. The Mexican product punched out the side in the second inning and managed to replicate the feat in the fifth.

The Curve added a run in the sixth to move ahead 3-0. Cole Tucker once again reached base with a single - his eighth hit of the series. Ke'Bryan Hays followed with a base hit into left centerfield, advancing Tucker to third. With runners on the corners, Bryan Reynolds rolled a soft groundout to first base to bring home Tucker.

The home run was the only real mistake made by Johnson on the night. The 40-man roster member worked six quick innings and allowed the two runs on five hits. The right walked one and struck out one but was hit with the defeat. Johnson (2-5) used 68 pitches in the effort.

Vera was finally removed from the game following a two-out double from Dylan Davis in the of the eighth inning. Davis had entered in a double switch in the seventh inning and connected on just the second hit of the day for Richmond. Geoff Hartlieb replaced Vera after the double and fanned Matt Lipka to end the inning.

Richmond reliver Ian Gardeck worked his longest outing since 2015 with 1.2 innings of relief. Gardeck struck out three and allowed a pair of hits in his fourth Double-A outing.

The Flying Squirrels are now finished with the road schedule for the season and will return home to begin the final homestand of the year starting on Monday, August 27. Veteran RHP Taylor Hill (0-7, 5.81) is scheduled to start the first game in a four game series against the Readng Fighting Phils. RHP Tyler Viza (2-4, 3.28) is scheduled to make the start for Reading in the series opener. Monday in Funnville is the penultimate Bark in the Park night that includes a pre-game "Pooch Parade". Tickets and information can be found atwww.squirrelsbaseball.com or by calling 804-359-FUNN

