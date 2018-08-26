Thunder Clinch Third Straight Playoff Berth

August 26, 2018 - Eastern League (EL) - Trenton Thunder News Release





HARTFORD, Conn. - The Thunder jumped out to an early lead Sunday afternoon at Dunkin Donuts Park, riding a four-run second inning and a pair of homers to an 8-3 win over the Hartford Yard Goats that clinched the team's third consecutive postseason appearance.

The Thunder's third straight playoff appearance matches a franchise record, as the team previously reached the postseason in three consecutive seasons from 2005 to 2007.

Opening the second inning with five consecutive singles, the Thunder (72-60) plated one run each on hits by Rashad Crawford, Wendell Rijo, and Jeff Hendrix, and a fourth run scored on a Bruce Caldwell groundout to short.

Danienger Perez hit his first double-A home run in the fourth, a solo shot leading off the inning, and Crawford launched a three-run homer inside the right field foul pole in the fifth.

Yard Goats (60-69) starter Evan Grills was charged with the loss, surrendering a season-high eight runs on nine hits over four and one-third innings.

Nick Nelson lasted just four innings as Trenton's starter, throwing 98 pitches but holding Hartford to just a two-run homer in the fourth by Omar Carrizales.

Chase Hodson entered in relief of Nelson to begin the fifth and retired all six batters he faced in two innings. Left-hander Phillip Diehl pitched the next two frames, allowing a solo homer to Dom Nunez in the eighth, and Matt Wivinis finished the game with a scoreless ninth.

Your Thunder continue their road trip on Monday night at 6 p.m. against the Altoona Curve. RHP Trevor Stephan (2-8, 5.13) will start for the Thunder, and the Curve have yet to announce their starter. Pre-game coverage begins at 5:50 p.m. on 920 AM The Jersey or online at TrentonThunder.com/Broadcast.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 26, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.