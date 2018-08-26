Kremer, Hays Lead Baysox to 4-1 Matinee Win

BOWIE, Md. - Another masterful pitching performance and more early offense paced the Bowie Baysox to a 4-1 triumph over the Erie SeaWolves in front of 3,234 at Prince George's Stadium Sunday afternoon.

Dean Kremer continued his latest dominant streak by scattering two hits and two walks over six scoreless innings. Six of his eight strikeouts came during the first three innings, with six of the first 11 batters retiring by way of the strikeout. The righty faced a maximum of four batters throughout his outing, ultimately extending his scoreless streak to 12 innings.

During this streak over his past two starts, Kremer has allowed a combined five hits while walking three and striking out 14 batters. RHP Jay Flaa earned his second save of the season by allowing one run over the final three innings, retiring nine of 10 batters faced.

Austin Hays gave the Baysox (63-67) a very early lead in the first inning. The second pitch of the game from Erie RHP A.J. Ladwig went over the billboards in left field for a leadoff home run and the ninth long ball of the year for the Bowie center fielder. The solo shot marked the first leadoff home run of 2018 for the Baysox, and the first since Cedric Mullins achieved the feat on August 9, 2017, vs. Harrisburg.

Bowie continued the early offense in the second inning. After a leadoff single, Anderson Feliz stole his 20th base of the season and advanced to third on a throwing error from SeaWolves catcher Josh Thole. One pitch later, Martin Cervenka sent a sacrifice fly to deep center field to give the hosts a 2-0 lead.

After a bloop double down the left field from Ademar Rifaela, Hays drove in his second run in as many at-bats via a hotshot double off the glove of third baseman to increase the lead to 3-0. The multi-RBI game is Hays' seventh of the season and the first since a 3-RBI game August 17 against the SeaWolves at UPMC Park.

Corban Joseph put an exclamation point on the day offensively, lifting a solo home run to deep right field to extend the lead to 4-0. The long ball for the team leader in batting average was his 16th of the 2018 season, the most in a single season for the 11-year veteran.

The Baysox hit the road one final time in 2018 when they travel to Canal Park for a four-game series with the Akron RubberDucks. RHP Dillon Tate leads Bowie in game one against LHP Sean Brady at 7:05 p.m. Bowie returns home for the final four-game series of the season on Friday, August 31, when they take on the Altoona Curve at 7:05 p.m. at Prince George's Stadium.

