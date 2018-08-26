Fisher Cats Pound out Seven Extra-Base Hits in 7-1 Win over Binghamton

Manchester, NH - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) hit six doubles and a home run in a 7-1 drubbing of the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (New York Mets) on Sunday afternoon at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium.

Jon Berti (3-for-5, HR, 2B, 2 RBI) led the way offensively, while Bo Bichette (2-for-2, 2B, 2 BB), Cavan Biggio, Harold Ramirez, Pat Cantwell and Juan Kelly each provided doubles for New Hampshire.

T.J. Zeuch (W, 9-4) held Binghamton to one run (an RBI groundout in the second) on four hits with three walks and two strikeouts in five innings.

The Fisher Cats bullpen was terrific, with Justin Dillon (2 IP, 1 H, 2 BB, 1 K) and Zach Jackson (2 IP, 1 H, 3 K) holding Binghamton off the board.

Cavan Biggio's first inning RBI double started the scoring for New Hampshire, and Jon Berti's solo homer in the third broke a 1-1 tie. The 'Cats scored two in the third and two in the fourth to pull away, adding an RBI single from Santiago Espinal in the fifth and a run-scoring groundout from Biggio in the eighth for good measure.

The Fisher Cats start a four-game road trip in Portland on Monday, and return home Friday - Monday for a Labor Day Weekend series against the Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies).

The Eastern League Playoffs begin on Wednesday, September 5. With a two-game lead on second-place Trenton, the Fisher Cats magic number to clinch home field advantage is seven. With home field, New Hampshire would host Round 1 playoff games on Friday, September 7, as well as Saturday, September 8 and Sunday, September 9 if necessary.

