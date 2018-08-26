Fisher Cats Pound out Seven Extra-Base Hits in 7-1 Win over Binghamton
August 26, 2018 - Eastern League (EL) - New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release
Manchester, NH - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) hit six doubles and a home run in a 7-1 drubbing of the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (New York Mets) on Sunday afternoon at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium.
Jon Berti (3-for-5, HR, 2B, 2 RBI) led the way offensively, while Bo Bichette (2-for-2, 2B, 2 BB), Cavan Biggio, Harold Ramirez, Pat Cantwell and Juan Kelly each provided doubles for New Hampshire.
T.J. Zeuch (W, 9-4) held Binghamton to one run (an RBI groundout in the second) on four hits with three walks and two strikeouts in five innings.
The Fisher Cats bullpen was terrific, with Justin Dillon (2 IP, 1 H, 2 BB, 1 K) and Zach Jackson (2 IP, 1 H, 3 K) holding Binghamton off the board.
Cavan Biggio's first inning RBI double started the scoring for New Hampshire, and Jon Berti's solo homer in the third broke a 1-1 tie. The 'Cats scored two in the third and two in the fourth to pull away, adding an RBI single from Santiago Espinal in the fifth and a run-scoring groundout from Biggio in the eighth for good measure.
The Fisher Cats start a four-game road trip in Portland on Monday, and return home Friday - Monday for a Labor Day Weekend series against the Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies).
The Eastern League Playoffs begin on Wednesday, September 5. With a two-game lead on second-place Trenton, the Fisher Cats magic number to clinch home field advantage is seven. With home field, New Hampshire would host Round 1 playoff games on Friday, September 7, as well as Saturday, September 8 and Sunday, September 9 if necessary.
For tickets and information, visit NHFisherCats.com.
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from August 26, 2018
- RubberDucks Fall to Late Homer - Akron RubberDucks
- Fightins Say Goodbye to Fans - Reading Fightin Phils
- Johnson Blasts Ducks out of Water in 4-3 Sens Win - Harrisburg Senators
- Thunder Clinch Third Straight Playoff Berth - Trenton Thunder
- Sea Dogs Hit Three Homers in 10-2 Win at Reading - Portland Sea Dogs
- Kremer, Hays Lead Baysox to 4-1 Matinee Win - Bowie Baysox
- Fisher Cats Pound out Seven Extra-Base Hits in 7-1 Win over Binghamton - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Rumble Ponies Bounced in Rubber Game Loss - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Crawford Puts Half-Nelson on Goats as Thunder Clinch - Hartford Yard Goats
- Lester Homers But 'Wolves Drop Finale to Baysox - Erie SeaWolves
- Erie SeaWolves vs. Bowie Baysox - Game Notes - Erie SeaWolves
- Sea Dogs Game Notes August 26th at Reading - Portland Sea Dogs
- Rumble Ponies Game Notes: Game #131 - Rumble Ponies (61-70) at Fisher Cats (72-57) - 1:35 PM - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New Hampshire Fisher Cats Stories
- Fisher Cats Pound out Seven Extra-Base Hits in 7-1 Win over Binghamton
- Playoff Bound: Pentecost's 3-Run Homer Sends NH to Postseason
- Heartbreaking Loss Keeps Fisher Cats Playoff Magic Number at 2
- Fisher Cats Can't Complete Sweep of Sea Dogs in 6-0 Loss
- League-High Six Fisher Cats Voted to Season Ending All-Star Team