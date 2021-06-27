Sea Dogs Hit Back-To-Back Homers in 5-1 Win

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (26-21) defeated the Somerset Patriots (31-16) 5-1 Sunday afternoon at Hadlock Field, ending a four-game losing streak. The Patriots won the series taking four of the six games from the Sea Dogs. Portland sits in second place in the Double-A Northeast League Northern Division, five games behind Somerset.

The Sea Dogs got a quick run in the first inning when Jeisson Rosario hit his seventh double of the season, stole third and scored on a Triston Casas sacrifice fly to centerfield.

Ryan Fitzgerald tripled to led off the fifth inning and scored Portland's second run of the game on a wild pitch from Glenn Otto.

Pedro Castellanos and Hudson Potts hit back-to-back home runs in the sixth inning extending the lead to 5-0. Castellanos hit a two-run homer to leftfield, his seventh of the year. Potts followed with his second round tripper of the year.

Zack Kelly (2-1) earned the win tossing two innings of scoreless relief, holding Somerset to one hit and striking out two. Kelly has not allowed an earned run since May 16; he lowered his ERA to 0.48.

The Sea Dogs have Monday off before starting a six-game series against the Fisher Cats in Manchester, NH on Tuesday. The Sea Dogs return to Hadlock Field July 6-11 for a six-game set with the Hartford Yard Goats.

