SeaWolves Win Fourth Straight, Take Series over Akron

The SeaWolves extended their winning streak to four games on Sunday afternoon, rolling past the Akron Rubber Ducks 8-4. Erie scored four runs in the first inning and again in the fifth inning to take the series finale. After losing the first three games of the seven-game series, Erie still held on to win the set.

The 'Wolves kept their trend of first-inning offense going, pushing four runs across in the opening frame. Erie has scored in the first inning in each of their last five games. Ryan Kreidler, Spencer Torkelson, and Dillon Dingler all singled with one out, while Dingler's single drove in a run. Kerry Carpenter later added a single and a run driven in, and Brady Policelli finished the scoring with a two-run double.

Erie's onslaught taxed Akron's Juan Hillman, and the starter was only able to manage four innings on the mound before leaving the game. The SeaWolves picked back up against Akron's first reliever Jake Miednik in the fifth inning. A pair of defensive issues from the Akron infield opened the door for four more runs in the frame. Riley Greene scored on an error by the first baseman, Carpenter doubled in two more runs, and Policelli singled up the middle to score another.

Akron got reliable bullpen outings from Manuel Alvarez and Dakody Clemmer. The two kept Erie hitless through the eighth inning. Nick Mikolajchak collected a pair of out in the ninth inning, but got hit for another run on a double by Kreidler and a single by Andre Lipcius.

The SeaWolves turned to their bullpen for all of the pitching over the course of the day. Ethan DeCaster made his first appearance in over two weeks and logged two scoreless innings to start the day. It was DeCaster's first professional start, and it extended his season-opening scoreless streak to 15.2 innings.

Marcos Gonzalez broke the early shutout against Erie's Chavez Fernander with a solo home run. Fernander finished three innings on the mound, while Joe Navilhon was only able to take one inning out of the bullpen. Akron plated another run in the sixth inning against Navilhon on a walk and two singles.

Akron pressured Erie again in the seventh inning against Cale Coshow. Two singles and a double brought a pair of runs across for Akron in the seventh inning, and Coshow was forced to work out of a bases loaded jam in the eighth. Billy Lescher closed the series with a scoreless ninth inning.

Erie will return to UPMC Park on June 29 when they face Reading in a six game series. The week features many promotions, including four days of fireworks. First pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

