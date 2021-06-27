Yard Goats Score Three in 8th for 6-3 Win

Hartford, CT - Infielder Taylor Snyder had three hits, including a single, RBI double and league leading solo home run, leading the Hartford Yard Goats past the Richmond Flying Squirrels by the score of 6-3 on Sunday afternoon at Dunkin' Donuts Park in downtown Hartford. The Yard Goats broke a 3-3 tie on Willy Abreu's go-ahead sacrifice fly in the 8th inning, and Matt McLaughlin contributed with a two-run double in the final game of the six-game series. David Hill turned in a quality start for Hartford in six inning of work and the bullpen of Will Gaddis, Julian Fernandez and Reagan Todd fired three scoreless.

Richmond scored the first run of the game in the first inning on a solo homer by David Villar off Hartford starter David Hill. Hill retired the first two batters of the game before Villar connected a 1-0 pitch for his team leading 10th of the season.

The Yard Goats tied the game in the bottom of the first inning on a solo home run by Taylor Snyder off Richmond starter Caleb Killian. Snyder crushed a ball into the right field porch seats for his league leading 14th homer of the season, tying the game at 1-1.

The Flying Squirrels took a 3-1 lead in the sixth inning on another home run. Frankie Tostado cracked a one-out double, and Sandro Fabian followed with a two-run home run to left field, giving Richmond a 3-1 edge. However, the Yard Goats tied the game with two runs in the sixth inning. Taylor Snyder doubled home Sean Bouchard to make it 3-2 and Coco Montes followed with an RBI single, scoring Snyder to tie the game at 3-3.

The Yard Goats took their first lead in the eighth inning. Bouchard led off the inning with a walk and Snyder and Montes reached with singles. With one out, Abreu sac fly scored Bouchard to give Hartford a 4-3 lead. Next McLaughlin doubled off the right field fence, bringing home Snyder and Montes to make it 6-3. Reliever Reagan Todd retired three of four batters in the ninth to earn his first Double-A save.

The Yard Goats continue a 12-game homestand at Dunkin' Donuts Park on Tuesday night (7:05 PM) and play the first of a six-game series against the Altoona Curve (Pittsburgh Pirates). Tickets are available by visiting the website, yardgoatsbaseball.com. The game will be broadcast on AM 1410 WPOP and FM 100.9 FM and newsradio1410.iheart.com.

