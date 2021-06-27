Slew of Home Runs Not Enough for Fightins

The Reading Fightin Phils dropped Sunday's game to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 10-8 in 10 innings. The two teams split the series each taking home three wins a piece. The Fightins hit five home runs throughout the contest but it ended up being not enough.

The Rumble Ponies started things off by scoring one in the top of the first as Carlos Cortes batted in Jake Mangum.

But, the Fightins battled back in the bottom half as Jorge Bonifacio sent in Josh Stephen and Madison Stokes notched a three run shot over the fence to make it 4 to 1.

Reading tacked on two more in the third when Stokes hit his second straight homer of the day and Rodolfo Duran followed up with one of his own on the very next pitch.

Then in the bottom of the fourth, Arquimedes Gamboa sent a moonshot to centerfield to make it 7 to 1.

Binghamton fought back in the fifth when the plated four total runs, three of them from a bullet off the bat of Carlos Cortes sending the score 7 to 5.

Stephen wanted to get in on the fun as he homered, his third of the series, to bring the score to 8 to 5.

The rest of the game was all the Rumble Ponies as they recorded another three-run long ball from Yoel Romero to tie it up in the eighth.

After a scoreless ninth, the two teams went into extras for the second time this week.

This game went in favor of the Rumble Ponies as Mark Vientos shot a two-run bullet to score the placed runner Cortes in the top of the tenth. That was the eighth total home run of the game.

Binghamton took the game 10-8.

Francisco Morales threw 4.2 innings allowing two hits and five runs, albeit only one of them earned. Kyle Dohy worked in relief allowing just one hit and nothing across in two and a third innings. Braden Zarbnisky (BS, 2) allowed the three runs that tied the ballgame and Austin Ross (L, 3-2) let up the homer in the tenth that gave Binghamton a lead they wouldn't relinquish.

