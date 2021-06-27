Brookies Fried by Senators 11-2 in Series Finale

June 27, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, PA - Harrisburg catcher Alex Dunlap drove home four on three hits and lead the offensive onslaught for the Senators in an 11-2 win over the Brookies on Sunday afternoon at Peoples Natural Gas Field. Harrisburg set their season high totals in runs on 13 hits, handing Altoona its largest loss of the season.

Altoona struck first on an RBI single from Mason Martin in the first inning, scoring Oneil Cruz from third base. Later in the fifth, the Brookies got a run on an RBI double from Jason Delay, his second double of the week for Altoona. The Brookies only managed three more hits in the contest.

Harrisburg scored one run in the second on a solo home run from Aldrem Corredor, his fourth of the season. Corredor followed the shot with an RBI triple in the fourth inning to spark a four-run frame and run Brookies starter Noe Toribio out of the game.

Toribio took the loss, allowing five earned runs on six hits in 3.2 innings. Altoona reliever Brad Case entered the game and got the last batter out in the fourth before tossing a scoreless fifth inning. Case would run into trouble in the sixth inning, four runs on four hits including a solo home run from KJ Harrison.

Case would leave the contest allowing four runs (three earned) in 1.2 innings. Will Gardner entered for Altoona and worked two outs the sixth inning. He allowed another two runs for Harrisburg in the seventh on a Dunlap two-RBI double. Shea Murray and Hunter Stratton each tossed scoreless frames for Altoona in the eighth and ninth respectively.

Senators starter Andrew Lee earned the win on five innings of work, allowing two runs and striking out four. Carson Teel and Bryan Dobzanski each tossed two scoreless innigngs in relief to finish off the Brookies.

With the win the Senators took the series 4-2 from Altoona. Altoona won four games of a six-game series in Harrisburg in May, and the two teams will face off again at Peoples Natural Gas Field July 27 - August 1.

Altoona will travel to Hartford on Tuesday for a six-game series with the Yard Goats beginning at 7:05 p.m. RHP Roansy Contreras (3-1, 2.00 ERA) takes the ball for Altoona against RHP Ryan Feltner (1-0, 0.84) for Hartford.

For tickets or more information about Curve Baseball, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from June 27, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.