Otto Strikes out Nine But Patriots Fall in Series Finale

Somerset Patriots pitcher Glenn Otto

Somerset Patriots pitcher Glenn Otto

Portland, Maine - The Somerset Patriots (31-16) dropped Sunday afternoon's series finale 5-1 to the Portland Sea Dogs (26-21) at Hadlock Field.

The Sea Dogs opened the scoring on a Triston Casas sacrifice fly in the first and added a run-scoring wild pitch in the fifth inning. The topped off the scoring in the sixth on back-to-back home runs from Pedro Castellanos (7) and Hudson Potts (2).

Somerset's lone run came in the seventh inning when Matt Pita raced home from third on the back-end of a double-steal attempt.

Zack Kelly (W, 2-1) worked two scoreless innings of relief to earn the win. Glenn Otto (L, 4-3) struck out nine but allowed five runs on seven hits over 5.1 innings to take the loss.

Somerset remains five games up on Portland for first place in the Northeast Division and own the best overall record among all Double-A clubs.

The Patriots are off on Monday before beginning a six-game series on the road against the Harrisburg Senators Tuesday night. First pitch in Harrisburg is set for 6:30 p.m.

Somerset Patriots pitcher Glenn Otto

(Mike Godlewski Photography)

