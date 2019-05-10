Sea Dogs Game Notes May 10th at Trenton

STARTING PITCHERS

Portland: LHP Darwinzon Hernandez (1-1, 4.96)

Trenton: RHP Adonis Rosa (0-1, 5.27)

NEWS AND NOTES

SHORT WEEKEND IN TRENTON: The Portland Sea Dogs and Trenton Thunder (Yankees affiliate) open up a three-game series on Friday night from Arm & Hammer Park in Trenton, New Jersey...Following this series, the 'Dogs return home on Monday night to start a three-game set with the Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies affiliate)...Portland is seeking their first win this year against Trenton (0-5), and their third road-series win.

'CATS HAD THEIR DAY: RHP Patrick Murphy (1-4) tossed one-hit shutout ball over seven innings, leading the New Hampshire Fisher Cats to an 11-1 win on Thursday morning...New Hampshire opened the third inning with back-to-back homers from Nash Knight and Vinny Capra...Tanner Houck (3-2) took the loss, allowing five hits and three runs over 2.2 IP...Brock Lundquist added 3 RBI for the 'Cats...Brett Netzer ended Murphy's no-hitter with a single to start the seventh.

