RubberDucks Hosting Special Concessions Job Fair May 20

May 10, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Akron RubberDucks News Release





(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks are holding a special job fair Monday, May 20 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Canal Park's National Interstate Insurance Suite Lobby, to fill out its food and beverage department staffing needs for the busy summer months.

The team is seeking energetic, personable people who want to be part of Northeast Ohio's home of Affordable Family Fun. Positions are available both concessions and for The Game Grill + Bar.

Available concessions positions include: Bartenders, Cashiers, Cooks, In-Seat Vendors, and Food Runners.

Available positions in The Game Grill + Bar include: Food Runners, Prep Cooks and Servers.

"We are looking for well-qualified candidates who can help make our food and beverage operations one of the best in the industry," said director of food and beverage Brian Manning. "With Canal Park's game-day atmosphere, these positions are a great opportunity to make some money while having fun at the ballpark."

Food & Beverage Job Fair Details - May 20 (4-6 p.m.):

What: Job Fair for concessions and The Game Grill + Bar positions at Canal Park

When/Where: Mon., May 20 starting promptly at 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Candidates should enter through the Canal Park Main Administrative Office entrance located at 300 South Main Street.

Positions Available:

Concessions - Bartenders, Cashiers, Cooks, In-Seat Vendors, and Food Runners.

The Game Grill + Bar - Food Runners, Prep Cooks and Servers

Prior restaurant experience for The Game Grill + Bar is preferred. Candidates should bring a copy of his or her resume.

For more information, candidates can call 330-253-5151 or go to www.akronrubberducks.com.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.