Rumble Ponies Game Notes: Game #30 - Rumble Ponies (19-10) vs. New Hampshire Fisher Cats (14-18)

May 10, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release





Binghamton Rumble Ponies

(19-10), T -1stEastern Division

(New York Mets)

NEW HAMPSHIRE FISHER CATS

(14-18), 4th Western Division

(Toronto Blue Jays)

Friday May 10, 2019 - 7:05 PM

NYSEG Stadium- Binghamton, NY

RHP Michael Gibbons (3-3, 2.76 ERA) vs. RHP Hector Perez (1-2, 8.18 ERA)

Broadcast: NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF, MiLB.TV

TONIGHT: The Rumble Ponies are opening up a 6-game homestand tonight against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. Binghamton returns home after finishing 7-2 on a 9-game road trip that included winning 4 of 6 in Portland and sweeping the 3-game set in Harrisburg. The Ponies are now 14-5 on the road and swept a series against the team with the best record in the Eastern League.

TIED FOR FIRST: Binghamton has won 9 of their last 11 and they are now tied for 1st place in the Eastern Division with Trenton, and also hold a14-5 on the road.

WEDNESDAY'S NO-HITTER: Wednesday night, Harol Gonzalez and Ryder Ryan combined to pitch the first Binghamton no-hitter in nearly 13 years (7/23/06). Gonzalez pitched six and two thirds no-hit frames and Ryan shut the door with two and a third perfect innings.

WHAT A WEEK FOR RYDER: The right-hander not-just combined with Harol Gonzalez for a no-hitter on Wednesday and also turns 24 on Saturday. Ryan has allowed only two runs, with a 1.84 ERA in six relief appearances.

PONIES PROVIDING THE RELIEF: With reliever Matt Blackham getting his first win of the season Thursday night, the Binghamton bullpen improved to 8-1 on the year with a 2.53 ERA. They also have issued only 50 walks against 101 K's!

STARTING DOMINANCE: Over the three-game series in Harrisburg Anthony Kay, Harol Gonzalez, and David Peterson combined to pitch 18 2/3 innings allowing only two runs. Peterson allowed 1 run over 5 Thursday night, Gonzalez pitched 6 and two thirds no-hit frames Wednesday, and Kay allowed 1 run over 7 Tuesday evening.

MAZEIKA MASHING: Ponies catcher Patrick Mazeika had a single Wednesday to extend his season-long hitting streak to ten games.

ALCANTARA GOES DEEP: Arismendy Alcantara hit a long solo homer to right for his first long ball of the year in last night's 5-3 11 inning win over the Senators in Harrisburg.

PREVIEWING NEW HAMPSHIRE: This is the third series between the two teams this year. The two teams split the season-opening 4-game set in Manchester April 4-7. The Fisher Cats then took two of 3 at NYSEG Stadium April 15-17. Binghamton is 3-4 overall against New Hampshire this year.

COMING UP: The Ponies continue their series tomorrow afternoon at 2:05 against the Fisher Cats, and close the 3-game set with a 2:05 start on Mothers Day. Then, the Altoona Curve come into town for a three-game series beginning Monday evening.

