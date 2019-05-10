Erie SeaWolves at Altoona Curve - Game Notes

May 10, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release





ERIE SEAWOLVES (16-13, 2ND WEST, 6.5 GB 1st Half) VS. ALTOONA CURVE (16-16, 3RD WEST, 7.0 GB 1st Half)

---

RHP Casey Mize (2-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. LHP Cam Vieaux (1-2, 2.67 ERA) FRIDAY, MAY 10 *6:00 PM EDT * BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

PNG FIELD * GAME #30 * ROAD GAME #11 * NIGHT GAME #20

---

Tonight, the Erie SeaWolves begin their third of seven series versus the Altoona Curve. Erie has taken the first two meetings and currently lead the season series 4-2 with a +4 run differential -- all but one game has been decided by three runs or less. The SeaWolves are fresh off a series victory versus Akron and wrapped up a seven-game homestand 5-2. Case Mize will take the mound after throwing 5.0 innings, allowing one unearned run against Bowie on May 4, and winning his second straight decision. The last time he pitched at PNG Field, Mize tossed a complete-game no-hitter, on April 29. Between High-A Lakeland and Erie, Detroit's No. 1 overall prospect has not allowed an earned run in 33.1 consecutive innings. He will be opposed by Cam Vieaux, who earned his first win of the season in his last outing, on May 4 at Richmond. he gave up three runs in 5.0 innings, while striking out six. The left-hander has allowed multiple earned runs in three of his past four starts after beginning 2019 with an 11.2 scoreless innings streak.

---

Sat., May 11 at Altoona 4:00 p.m. RHP Matt Manning (3-1, 2.65) vs. RHP Scooter Hightower (1-3, 5.52)

Sun., May 12 at Altoona 2:00 p.m. TBD vs. RHP James Marvel (3-3, 3.07)

Mon., May 13 Richmond 6:05 p.m. TBD vs. TBD

Tue., May 14 Richmond 6:05 p.m. TBD vs. TBD

---

- The roster includes 10, Top 30 prospects, according to MLB Pipeline, and two members of the Detroit Tigers 40-man roster

- INF Isaac Paredes is the No. 4 overall prospect, C Jake Rogers is No. 13, and OF Jose Azocar is No. 29.

- INF Sergio Alcantara & LHP Gregory Soto are 40-man members, Alcantara is No. 15 prospect, while Soto is No. 26

- The starting rotation now features five Top-30 Tigers talents: RHP Casey Mize is ranked the No.1 prospect, RHP Matt Manning is No. 2, Alex Faedo sits at No. 10 and Logan Shore is No. 16 (Soto included)

- The bullpen features returner and No. 24 prospect Anthony Castro

- Erie is three-games above .500 for the first time since 4/18 and 5.5 games back on 1st in the West (1st Half) since 4/20

- SeaWolves scored 13 runs on Thursday, the second-highest run total in 2019 (16 on 4/7 vs. TRE)

- The SeaWolves went 9-11 vs. the Curve in 2018 and 4-5 at PNG Field

- Entering 5/9, the bullpen had allowed one earned run in their previous 33.2 IP (0.27 ERA)

- RHP Casey Mize was named EL Pitcher of the Week for the week of 4/28-5/5 (2-0, 0.00 ERA, 14 IP, 11 K, 1 BB, No-hitter)

- After hitting just 11 home runs through the first 23 games of the season, Erie have now slugged nine in the last six games

- Erie owns a +47 run differential, best in the league -- have allowed 92 runs, second least in the E.L.

- Manning's outing on Sunday was the 10th time this season an Erie starter has gone 5.0+ innings without allowing an ER

- Erie now has four multi-error games this season (5/9 vs. AKR, 5/2 vs. BOW, 4/20 vs. BNG, 4/9 vs. ALT), they have committed the second-fewest errors (17), only behind Altoona (15)

- Casey Mize threw the third 9.0 inning no-hitter in franchise history (4th no-hitter) on 4/29 at Altoona -- the others were Thad Weber on August 22, 2009 & Elvin Hernandez on August 24, 1995

- Erie RHP Alex Faedo was named EL Pitcher of the Week for the week of 4/22-28 (1-0, 7 IP, 0 H, 5 K, 1 BB)

- SeaWolves have been swept twice in 2019 (vs. BNG 4/18-20 & at TRE 4/26-28) - Swept seven times in 2018

- Erie pitching ranks 2rd in the league in team ERA (2.99), Altoona is 8th (3.72)

- Altoona's pitching has walked the least batters in the league (83), while Erie is 4th-fewest (95)

- Erie leads the Eastern League with a team batting average of .259 (2nd in Double-A), while Altoona is 4th at .249

- Erie's pitching staff has 23 HRA (3rd most), Altoona has allowed 33 home runs (2nd-most)

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.