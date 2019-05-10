Pork Roll Prevail over Portland Friday Night

Adonis Rosa turned in a quality start for the Thunder Pork Roll, getting help from a strong bullpen effort and a late rally in a 6-3 Pork Roll win over the Portland Sea Dogs on Friday night at ARM & HAMMER Park.

Rosa (1-1) struck out a season-high eight batters over six innings, limiting Portland to just one run on four hits.

The Sea Dogs (11-20) took a 1-0 lead in the third inning when Rosa struck out Brett Netzer on a pitch in the dirt, allowing Jhon Nunez to score from third. But the Pork Roll (20-10) responded in the home half, as Chris Gittens plated the tying run on an RBI-groundout and Ben Ruta scored the go-ahead run from third on a fielder's choice grounder.

Portland starter Darwinzon Hernandez lasted just three innings, issuing six walks and taking the loss.

After being held scoreless for four innings, the Pork Roll tacked on four insurance runs in the eighth off Andrew Schwaab, as Wendell Rijo plated two with a single to left field and Ruta drilled a two-run triple to right.

After Greg Weissert and Daniel Alvarez held Portland scoreless in the seventh and eighth innings, respectively, Alvarez was touched for two runs in the ninth but struck out Tate Matheny to end the game and seal the Thunder Pork Roll's fourth straight win.

