Ward Powers Senators Past Goats 6-4

The Senators beat Hartford 6-4 Friday night in the opening game of their three-game series at Dunkin' Donuts Park. The Sens took a 5-after four innings, but the Yard Goats scored four runs in the eighth to trim the Senators lead to 6-4 before Joan Baez kept Hartford's offense at bay to earn the four-out save. Drew Ward homered while Luis Garcia and Rhett Wiseman recorded three hits each. Harrisburg improves to 24-9 while the Yard Goats fall to 18-17.

Turning Point

Trailing by a pair of runs in the bottom of the ninth, the Yard Goats got back-to-back walks to start the inning. The turning point of the game came when Tyler Nevin grounded into a 1-4-3 double play against Joan Baez. Baez then induced Vince Fernandez into ground out to end the game.

On Capitol Hill

Wil Crowe started and earned the win as the right-hander went six innings allowing no runs on six hits while striking out seven in the outing. He danced around a bases loaded jam with one-out in the 4th inning with recording back-to-back strikeouts to end the inning and leave the bases loaded. Jacob Condra-Bogan went an inning and two thirds giving up four runs on three hits and Joan Baez earned his second save, going 1.1 innings and allowing one hit, no runs and walking a pair.

With the Gavel

Drew Ward's three-run homerun propelled the Senators to a four run third inning while Luis Garcia and Rhett Wiseman led the way with three hits each. Tyler Goeddel added an RBI double in the eighth inning push the score to 6-0 Senators

Filibusters

The Senators snapped a three-game losing streak with the win.

Following Drew Ward's homerun, they continue to lead the Eastern League with 35 as a team.

Harrisburg is now 16-3 in games without a DH.

They are now 7-1 against Hartford this season.

The Senators are 8-6 in a stretch of 20 consecutive games against the Eastern Division opponents.

On Deck

The Senators and Hartford Yard Goats play game two of a three-game series at Dunkin' Donuts Park Saturday night at 6:05 p.m. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 5:53 p.m.

