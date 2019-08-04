Sea Dogs Game Notes August 4th at Bowie

STARTING PITCHERS

Portland: RHP Bryan Mata (2-3, 4.11)

Bowie: RHP Dean Kramer (7-4, 3.08)

NEWS AND NOTES

WHAT A TRIP: The Portland Sea Dogs are 5-0 on their six-game trip which concludes on Sunday afternoon against the Bowie Baysox (Orioles affiliate) at Prince George's Stadium...Portland is seeking their second six-game winning streak of the season (previous July 1-5) and their longest road winning streak of the season...The 'Dogs are off tomorrow and open up a six-game homestand on Tuesday night against the Erie SeaWolves (Tigers affiliate).

WELCOME TO THE PARTY: DH Michael Osinski snapped a 1-1 tie with an RBI double in the ninth inning, leading the Sea Dogs to a 4-1 win...Osinski went 2-for-4, 2 RBI and a double in his Double-A debut...For the second straight night, the 'Dogs won the game in the ninth inning, scoring three times off losing pitcher RHP Cody Sedlock (0-1)...RHP Eduardo Bazardo (3-1) worked two scoreless frames to earn the win for Portland.

