Knight Homers But Fisher Cats Fall in Erie

Erie, PA - Nash Knight homered and Josh Palacios knocked in a run with a triple, but Western-leading Erie held off the Fisher Cats 3-2 on Sunday afternoon at UPMC Park to win the series.

Knight hit his seventh home run off the Erie Insurance Arena above left field to give the Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) a 1-0 lead against SeaWolves starter Joey Wentz (W, 1-0) in the top of the second inning.

Fisher Cats starter Nate Pearson saw his 15.1 scoreless streak end in the bottom of the fourth when Erie (Detroit Tigers) took a 2-1 lead. After consecutive strikeouts to start the inning, Jose Azocar singled and Josh Lester followed with his 15th home run.

Erie also scored in the bottom of the fifth inning. Sergio Alcantara walked and moved to third on a single by Chace Numata. A base hit to left by Derek Hill scored Alcantara and Erie took a 3-1 lead.

Pearson (L, 0-4) left after allowing three runs on six hits in his five innings. He walked one and struck out five.

The Fisher Cats cut the lead to 3-2 in the top of the seventh inning. Andres Sotillo singled to deep short and scored on a triple by Palacios. Sotillo also singled in the ninth, but the Fisher Cats couldn't cash in against Erie closer Drew Carlton (S, 14).

Relievers William Ouellette and Jake Fishman gave New Hampshire a shot with a combined three hitless frames in relief after Pearson.

The Fisher Cats are back home to play the Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Indians) on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. It will be Celebrate NH Night at Delta Dental Stadium. Justin Dillon is scheduled to start for the Fisher Cats against Akron southpaw Adam Scott. For tickets and information, visit nhfishercats.com.

