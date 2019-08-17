Sea Dogs Game Notes August 17th at New Hampshire

STARTING PITCHERS

Portland: LHP Daniel McGrath (5-0, 1.35)

New Hampshire: RHP Hector Perez (7-4, 4.70)

NEWS AND NOTES

PART TWO ON SATURDAY: The Portland Sea Dogs and New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays affiliate) continue their three-game series on Saturday night at Delta Dental Stadium...Portland has lost four of five on the trip, but remain 4.5 games behind Reading for the top spot in the Eastern Division...New Hampshire has won four straight games, and their pitching staff has not allowed an earned run in their last 29 innings pitched.

ONE INNING DID THE TRICK: New Hampshire scored four runs off RHP Bryan Mata (L, 2-6) in the second inning for a 4-2 win in the series opener...Portland took a 2-0 lead in the first inning against winning pitcher RHP Justin Dillon (5-2)...CF Jarren Duran went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored...1B Joey Curletta added a sacrifice fly and RF Luke Tendler had two hits...The 'Cats scored their runs on a single by 2B Vinny Capra and a three-run homer from LF Brock Lundquist.

