Rumble Ponies Game Notes #123: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (25-33, 60-62) vs. Hartford Yard Goats (26-28, 63-58) - 6:35PM

August 17, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release





BINGHAMTON RUMBLE PONIES

(25-33, 60-62), T-5th Eastern Division

(New York Mets)

HARTFORD YARD GOATS

(26-28, 63-58), 4th Eastern Division

(Colorado Rockies)

Saturday - 6:35 PM

NYSEG Stadium - Binghamton, NY

RHP Mickey Jannis (5-4, 3.67 ERA) vs. RHP Ashton Goudeau (3-2, 2.03 ERA)

Broadcast: NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF, MiLB.TV

TONIGHT: The Binghamton Rumble Ponies and the Hartford Yard Goats play the second of three games at NYSEG Stadium.

LAST TIME OUT: The Rumble Ponies lost their fourth straight game as they fell to the Yard Goats 7-0 Friday. Vance Vizcaino hit a solo home run on the first pitch of the game. The Yard Goats scored three more in both the second and fourth innings. Colton Welker drove in four runs as he hit a two-run single as well as a two-run home run. Matt Dennis earned the win as he matched a career-high with eight innings pitched. He gave up six hits and struck out five, while also tallying three hits. Tony Dibrell suffered the loss and allowed seven runs on 11 hits in 3.2 innings.

BRODEY GOES 4-4: Quinn Brodey registered the Rumble Ponies' second four-hit game of the season. He went 4-4 with four singles. He is .435 (10-23) over seven games against the Yard Goats. In the month of August, Brodey is hitting a team-best .304 (14-46) with four RBI and three doubles in 15 games.

SCORELESS STREAK: Binghamton has been held scoreless over the last 29.1 innings. The Rumble Ponies have been shutout in each of the last three games, losing a pair of 1-0 games to New Hampshire and 7-0 to Hartford. Their last run came in the third inning of game two in Tuesday's doubleheader via Jason Krizan's solo home run.

TAYLOR MATCHES LONGEST OUTING: Blake Taylor threw 3.1 innings of relief on Friday, which is equal to his longest outing of the season. He did not allow a run and struck out three. In his last two outings (both against Hartford), he has thrown 5.2 scoreless innings and allowed three hits while striking out six.

JANNIS TALLIES CAREER-HIGH 10 STRIKEOUTS: Mickey Jannis struck out 10 batters in his last start against New Hampshire on August 13. Despite his high strikeout total, the knuckleballer suffered the loss as he gave up three unearned runs over six innings of work. His previous high was nine strikeouts at Akron on July 25, 2017.

WELKER DELIVERS AGAINST PONIES: Colton Welker registered his second four-RBI game against the Rumble Ponies this season on Friday night. He had a two-run single in the second inning and a two-run homer in the fourth. His other four-RBI game vs. Binghamton came on June 7. The righty is now up to 50 RBI for the season.

YARD GOATS HAMMER 18 HITS: Hartford smacked 18 hits Friday. Vance Vizcaino, Arvicent Perez and Matt Dennis each recorded three hits.

COMING UP: The Rumble Ponies wrap up their seven-game homestand against Yard Goats Sunday afternoon at 2:05PM. Lefty Kevin Smith takes the mound against RHP Brandon Gold.

