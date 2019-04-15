Sea Dogs Game Notes April 15th at Reading

STARTING PITCHERS

Portland: RHP Tanner Houck (0-1, 15.75)

Reading: LHP David Parkinson (1-0, 1.80)

NEWS AND NOTES

WE KNOW THESE GUYS: The Portland Sea Dogs continue their six-game roadtrip on Monday night against the Reading Fightin Phils (Phillies affiliate) at FirstEnergy Stadium...Portland opened the season by dropping three of four to Reading at Hadlock Field on April 4-7...Despite dropping 13 of 19 to Reading last season, the 'Dogs won the season series at Reading, 5-4...RHP Tanner Houck makes his second straight start against the Fightins.

TRAFFIC JAM: Trenton completed a three-game sweep with a 10-0 victory on Sunday afternoon at Arm & Hammer Park...Portland left 13 runners on base and went 0-for-15 with runners-in-scoring position...Thunder righty Nick Nelson (1-0) earned the win, allowing four hits, six walks, and fanning seven over 5 IP...Denyi Reyes (0-1) suffered the loss, giving up a career-high five walks on five runs over 4 IP...Brett Netzer went 2-for-4 in the loss.

