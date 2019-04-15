Erie SeaWolves at Bowie Baysox - Game Notes
April 15, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release
ERIE SEAWOLVES (4-3, T3RD WEST, 3.5 GB 1st Half) VS. BOWIE BAYSOX (3-7, T6TH WEST, 5.5 GB 1st Half)
---
RHP LOGAN SHORE (0-1, 7.20) vs. RHP TYLER HERB (0-0, 2.25) SUNDAY, ARPIL 14 *1:05 PM & TBA* AM * BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV
PRINCE GEORGE'S STADIUM * GAME #8 * ROAD GAME #2 * NIGHT GAME #5
---
Tonight, after a three-day hiatus, the Erie SeaWolves return to the diamond to face the Bowie Baysox for the first time in 2019. After having three-fourths of their series versus Binghamton postponed, the SeaWolves will turn to RHP Logan Shore in game one, coming off a mixed season-debut on 4/8 vs. ALT. He allowed a four-run fourth inning and took the loss, but struck out five over 5.0 innings and did not walk a batter. For his second start in the DET system, he will be opposed by RHP Tyler Herb, who tossed 4.0 innings of two-run (one earned) ball on five hits, with three strikeouts in an extra-inning win for Bowie on 4/9 vs. RIC.
---
- The roster includes eight top 30 prospects, according to MLB.com, and one members of the Detroit Tigers 40-man
- Alcantara is on the Detroit 40-man roster and is listed as the No. 15 prospect, while catcher Jake Rogers is the No. 13 prospect, infielder Isaac Paredes is No. 4 and outfielder Jose Azocar is No. 30.
- The starting rotation features three Top-20 Tigers talents: Matt Manning is ranked the No. 2 prospect, Alex Faedo sits at No. 10 and Logan Shore (Faedo's teammate at Florida) is No. 16
- The bullpen features returners such as John Schreiber and No. 24 prospect Anthony Castro
- Erie RHP Matt Manning was named EL Pitcher of the Week for his performance the week of 4/4-14 (2-0, 0.75 ERA, 0.42 WHIP, .054 AVG, 15 K, 12 IP)... the last SeaWolves starter to win it was No. 19 prospect Spencer Turnbull - week of 6/11/18
The last time Erie was postponed two days in a row was May 5-6, 2017 at UPMC Park against Trenton.
- Erie started the season 4-2 for just the second time since 2011 (other season was 2017)
- Erie pitching ranks fifth in the league in team ERA (2.94), Bowie is last (4.33)
- The SeaWolves staff has punched out 65 batters, 10th-most in the league... they are tied for the second most allowed home runs (10), but eight of them have been solo
- Erie leads the Eastern League with a team batting average of .279, while Bowie is eighth at .217
- The SeaWolves went 8-13 against the Baysox last season, including a 3-7 mark at Prince George's Stadium.
- Derek Hill is fourth among Eastern League AVG leaders (.407, 11-27) and tied for fourth in both RBI (8) & runs scored (7)... Hill has two 3-hit performances in six games, already more than he compiled in 106 games in 2018
- Derek Hill posted his first career 5-RBI game vs. TRE on 4/7
- Sergio Alcantara is tied for second in the league with eight runs scored... he set a career-high with five runs on 4/7 vs. TRE
- Erie scored 29+ runs in their opening series vs. TRE, the last time that happened over a three-game stretch was 8/8-10/18
- The SeaWolves ranked seventh in 2018 with a combined 4.06 team ERA, the Rumble Ponies were ninth with a 4.24
- Erie pitchers struck out 1,182 hitters in 2018, second most in the league. Binghamton was third with 1,177 combined K's
- The SeaWolves were 33-45 against the Western Division and 30-32 against the Eastern Division in 2018
-The SeaWolves were 30-40 at home in 2018, 33-37 away from UMPC Park in 2018
