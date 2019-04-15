A Windy Win: Thunder Take Fourth Straight
April 15, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Trenton Thunder News Release
A windy evening at ARM & HAMMER Park turned fly balls into adventures, many of which landed in the Thunder's favor in an 8-6 win over the Akron RubberDucks on Monday night.
Both teams scored in the first inning, as Daniel Johnson's sacrifice fly put the RubberDucks (3-8) in front in the top half before Chris Gittens tied the score on an RBI-single in the home half.
The score remained tied until the bottom of the fourth, when Ben Ruta led off with a double for the Thunder (7-3) and scored on a wind-assisted double into right field by Gittens.
Akron retook the lead in the sixth against Thunder starter Nick Green, who departed with runners on the corners. James Reeves (1-0) balked home the tying run before Johnson plated Mitch Longo with a double, giving the RubberDucks a 3-2 advantage.
Gittens, however, promptly put the Thunder back in front, 4-3, in the home half with a two-run homer off RubberDucks starter Tanner Tully (0-1).
The Thunder rallied for three more runs in the seventh against reliever Rob Kaminsky, and Jorge Saez capped the home team's scoring with an eighth-inning solo homer.
Akron mounted a threat in the ninth against Daniel Alvarez, as Johnson delivered a two-run single to bring the RubberDucks within two runs, but Alvarez struck out Connor Marabell to end the game, stranding runners at the corners.
Gittens' five RBI were a season-high and one shy of matching his career high. Ruta and Hoy Jun Park collected three hits each as the Thunder recorded a season-best 15 hits.
Your Thunder continue their homestand on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. against the RubberDucks. RHP Trevor Stephan (0-1, 4.05) will start for the Thunder, and RHP Jake Paulson (1-0, 5.23) will go for Akron. The evening will be a Super Value Tuesday, with $1 hot dogs and kids eat free. Tickets are available by phone at 609-394-3300 or online at TrentonThunder.com.
