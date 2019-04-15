Rumble Ponies Game Notes: Game #7 - Rumble Ponies (3-2) vs. Fisher Cats (4-6) - 6:35 PM

April 15, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release





"I have an amazing ability to forget." -Gene Mauch

Binghamton Rumble Ponies

(3-2), 3rd Eastern Division, 1.0 GB

(New York Mets)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats

(4-6), 4th Eastern Division, 2.5 GB

(Toronto Blue Jays)

Monday - 6:35 PM

NYSEG Stadium - Binghamton, NY

RHP Mike Gibbons (0-1, 3.00) vs. RHP Patrick Murphy (0-1, 3.38)

Broadcast: NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF, MiLB.TV

PREVIEW: The Rumble Ponies look to shake off three straight days without finishing a game by opening a three-game series against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

BINGHAMTON STARTER: RHP Mike Gibbons toes the rubber for his second straight start against the Fisher Cats. On April 7 in Manchester he allowed two runs over six innings, but received just one run of support in a loss.

STRUGGLING TO PLAY: In the previous seven days, the Rumble Ponies have failed to play six of their scheduled games, the highest total in a seven-day span in franchise history. Five games have been postponed while Sunday's game was suspended.

IT'S BEEN TOUGH BEFORE: The 2007 Binghamton Mets can feel the current Rumble Ponies' pain. That year, the B-Mets experienced eight postponed contests before completing their seventh game of the season. The team had every game of a series postponed twice during the span. After the tough start, the B-Mets did not have another postponed game for the rest of the season.

STRONG START: Excluding Sunday's suspended contest, Binghamton looks to open the season with back-to-back wins at home for the second straight season. The Rumble Ponies won their first three home games last year. Binghamton's best start at home came in 2000, when they won their first four home games.

HOME SWEET HOME: Binghamton went 36-34 at NYSEG Stadium in 2018. The team celebrated its 1,000th regular season victory at their home ballpark with a win over Reading on August 17, 2018. The franchise record for home wins in one season is 46, a feat achieved by both the 1998 and 2000 Binghamton Mets.

BARNES BLASTING OFF: Barrett Barnes launched a solo homer in the fifth inning on Thursday, his second homer in as many games. Barnes' season-high for homers with an affiliated team is nine, which he did twice. Barnes went deep a career-high 12 times with the Sugar Land Skeeters (Indy) in the Atlantic League last year.

THE "KAY" RATE: Binghamton's pitching staff has collected 52 strikeouts in 48.2 innings, a 9.6 K/9 IP rate. Anthony Kay racked up four whiffs on Thursday night and leads the team with eight strikeouts in 8.1 innings pitched this season.

WALKING THE TIGHTROPE: In the 49 innings Rumble Ponies pitchers have been on the mound this season, they have stranded 53 total runners. Binghamton pitching has held opposing hitters to a 10-for-63 clip (.159) with runners in scoring position this season.

AGAINST THE FISHER CATS: The Rumble Ponies opened the regular season by splitting a four-game series against the Fisher Cats at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 15, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.