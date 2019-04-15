Gittens Helps Trenton down RubberDucks
April 15, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Akron RubberDucks News Release
Trenton Thunder first baseman Chris Gittens hit a go-ahead two-run home run among four hits and five RBI in his team's 8-6 win over the Akron RubberDucks in the opener of a three-game series at ARM & HAMMER Park Monday night.
Turning Point
The RubberDucks took a 3-2 lead in the top of the sixth inning on left fielder Daniel Johnson's sacrifice fly, but the Thunder struck back in the bottom of the inning. Right fielder Ben Ruta hit a leadoff single against left-hander Tanner Tully, and Gittens hit a two-run home run to right-center field. Both of his home runs this season have been go-ahead two-run homers against Akron. Trenton added three runs in the seventh inning and one in the eighth to build an 8-4 lead.
Mound Presence
Left-hander Tanner Tully (0-1) pitched six innings for a second straight start to begin his season, and he threw 61 strikes to just 17 balls. He allowed four earned runs on eight hits with no walks and six strikeouts before departing with a 4-3 deficit. Left-hander Rob Kaminsky allowed three earned runs on five hits while getting two outs in the seventh inning, and left-hander Brennan Bernardino worked 1 1/3 innings, allowing an eighth-inning home run to Trenton catcher Jorge Saez. For the Thunder, right-hander Nick Green allowed three earned runs in 5 1/3 innings. Left-hander James Reeves (1-0) earned the win by getting the final two outs of the sixth inning and all three in the seventh. Left-hander Trevor Lane and right-hander Daniel Alvarez each pitched an inning for the Thunder.
Duck Tales
Johnson led the RubberDucks with three hits and his second straight four-RBI game, giving him a team-high nine this season. First baseman Wilson Garcia had a hit from each side of the plate for his first multi-hit game in Double-A. Second baseman Ernie Clement and third baseman Alexis Pantoja each scored two runs. Mitch Longo drew three walks, the most by a RubberDuck in a game this season.
Notebook
Trenton's eight runs and 15 hits were season highs by a RubberDucks opponent...The Thunder have won three of the first four meetings this season, including two of three at Canal Park last week...Time of game: 2:36... Attendance: 3,293.
On the Pond
The RubberDucks continue the series in Trenton on Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m. EDT. LHP Sam Hentges (0-2, 9.39) will start for Akron, and RHP Trevor Stephan (0-1, 4.05) will start for the Thunder. The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1350 AM, the WARF iHeart channel, and the TuneIn Radio App.
