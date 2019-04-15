Sens Slug Four HRs in 4-2 Win over Altoona

The Senators slugged four home runs in defeating the Altoona Curve 4-2 Monday night in Altoona. The four home runs paced the Senators ten hit attack and Wil Crowe and Mario Sanchez combined to shut down Altoona. Sanchez earned the win going the final four frames and striking out seven. The Sens used the long ball to turn a 2-0 deficit into the win. Chuck Taylor homered in the fourth, Rhett Wiseman tied the game in the sixth, Drew Ward gave the Senators the lead in the eighth and Wiseman homered again in the eighth to give the Sens insurance. With the win, the Senators are 10-2 while Altoona dropped to 6-5.

Turning Point

Harrisburg had chances in the first three innings to score but didn't, leave five runners stranded. With one out in the fourth, Chuck Taylor drilled a solo home run to right field cutting the lead in half and opening the power flood gates for the Senators.

On Capitol Hill

Wil Crowe started and pitched the first five innings allowing two runs on six hits. He was helped by tossing two double plays. Mario Sanchez relieved him to begin the sixth inning and walked the first batter he faced but then preceded to retire the final twelve batters he faced, seven via the strikeout.

With the Gavel

Adrian Sanchez had three hits, none of them home runs, but he did have a double. Tres Barrera, Austin Davidson and Wil Crowe had the non-home run hits.

Filibusters

The four home runs are the most by the Senators in a game this season.

Rhett Wiseman has two two-home run games, joining Tres Barrera who also has a two-homer game.

The defense turned two double plays which gives them eleven in twelve games.

The 13 strikeouts combined by Crowe and Sanchez are a season-high for the Sens

Harrisburg has homered in 10 of their 12 games this season.

On Deck

The Senators continue their three-game series Tuesday night in Altoona. Harrisburg sends RH Erick Fedde to the mound against RH Dario Agrazal for Altoona.

