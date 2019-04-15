Chatham and Houck Lead the Way, 'Dogs Win 9-2 at Reading

April 15, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release





Reading, Pa. - Tanner Houck (1-1) hurled five strong innings and C.J. Chatham drove in three runs, as the Portland Sea Dogs (2-6) defeated the Reading Fightin Phils (5-4), 9-2 on Monday night at FirstEnergy Stadium. The victory ended a three-game losing streak for Portland on the trip.

The Sea Dogs ended a drought of 21 consecutive scoreless frames, putting up a four-spot against losing pitcher David Parkinson (1-1) in the third. Chatham (2-for-4) drove home a pair with a double, Bobby Dalbec (2-for-5) followed with a run-scoring single, and Brett Netzer (2-for-5) added an RBI single. Parkinson lasted five innings, surrendering five runs on five hits.

Reading scored in their half of the third on a run-scoring single by Darrick Hall, but Dalbec's RBI single in the fifth gave the 'Dogs a 5-1 lead. Portland built an 8-1 lead on RBI doubles from Chatham and Rivera. The third run scored on a balk.

Josh Tobias had a breakthrough night, going 3-for-5 with an RBI double.

Portland's pitchers combined for 11 strikeouts, stranding 15 baserunners, holding Reading 2-for-15 with runners-in-scoring position. Daniel McGrath allowed a run over two innings and fanned four. Jordan Weems closed out the win with two scoreless on one hit, three walks, and four strikeouts.

The Sea Dogs and Reading Fightin Phils (Phillies affiliate) continue their three-game series on Tuesday night from FirstEnergy Stadium. First pitch is 6:45 PM. LHP Darwinzon Hernandez (1-0, 0.00) takes on LHP Bailey Falter (0-1, 6.75). Radio coverage on the WPEI U.S. Cellular Sea Dogs Radio Network begins at 6:30 PM. The game is available on the tune-in app and MiLB.TV.

Tickets for any game at Hadlock Field can be purchased at 207-879-9500 or seadogs.com. Book your nine inning vacation today!

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 15, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.