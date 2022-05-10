Sea Dogs Fall to Yard Goats

May 10, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Hartford, Connecticut - A seven-run second inning helped propel the Hartford Yard Goats over the Portland Sea Dogs, 11-4 on Tuesday night at Dunkin' Donuts Park. Despite the loss, the Sea Dogs collected 11 hits on the night, but committed a season-high four errors in the field.

LHP Brandon Walter was issued his first loss of the year, pitching 1.1 innings allowing nine runs (seven earned) on eight hits while walking one and striking out three. He also allowed one home run. LHP Nick Bush was awarded the win for Hartford, tossing 5.1 innings allowing two runs on six hits while walking two and striking out four.

Hartford started their scoring in the bottom of the first inning. Isaac Collins drew a lead-off walk then advanced to third on a single by Ezequiel Tovar. Michael Toglia then hit a groundball to Portland's shortstop, Christian Koss, who committed a fielding error and Collins was able to score. Brenton Doyle then ripped a two-run single to centerfield and the Yard Goats led, 3-0.

The Sea Dogs scored their first run of the game in the top of the second inning. After Tyler Dearden doubled with one out, he scored on an RBI single by Pedro Castellanos and Portland was on the board, 3-1.

The Yard Goats exploded for seven runs in the bottom of the second inning. Collins reached on a one-out double and then scored on a two-run homer by Ezequiel Tovar, his sixth of the year. Willie MacIver then hit a double to left field and scored on an RBI single by Michael Toglia, extending Hartford's lead, 6-1. A triple by Aaron Schunk and a single by Isaac Colins drove home four more runs and the Sea Dogs trailed, 10-1.

Portland capitalized on a lead-off walk by Devlin Granberg in the top of the sixth inning. He advanced to third on a single by Cameron Cannon then scored on an RBI single to left field by Christian Koss, but the Sea Dogs continued to trail, 10-2.

In the bottom of the seventh inning with one out, Schunk connected with his third home run of the season, extending Hartford's lead, 11-2.

The Sea Dogs plated their final two runs in the top of the eighth inning. Kole Cottam grounded a ball to the shortstop Tovar who misplayed it, committing an error. Cannon then doubled to the rightfield corner, moving Cottam to third. An RBI groundout by Tyler Dearden brought home Cottam while Cannon scored on another RBI single by Pedro Castellanos.

Portland and Hartford will meet again for game two tomorrow, May 11th at 7:05pm at Dunkin' Donuts Park. RHP Brayan Bello (3-2, 1.95 ERA) will take the mound for the Sea Dogs while the Yard Goats will send RHP Noah Davis (0-2, 7.59 ERA) to the bump.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.