Altoona Takes Opener over Somerset
May 10, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Somerset Patriots News Release
Altoona, Pennsylvania - The Altoona Curve (13-15) defeated the Somerset Patriots (17-10) by a score of 4-3 at Peoples Natural Gas Field on Tuesday evening.
Henry Davis scored for Altoona on a passed ball in the first inning.
Somerset tied up the game briefly in the fifth on an error before Davis struck with a two-run blast (1) for a 3-1 advantage in the bottom of the frame.
Brandon Lockridge's sacrifice fly in the seventh scored Anthony Volpe and cut the lead to 3-2.
The Curve's final run of the night came on an RBI groundout by Liover Peguero in the eighth.
Elijah Dunham (3) blasted a solo home run in the ninth for the 4-3 final score.
Enmanuel Mejia (1-2) picked up the win with a scoreless 0.1 innings pitched. Jhony Brito (2-2) went five innings and allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits and five strikeouts for the loss. J.C. Flowers earned a three-inning save (1).
The 2022 Somerset Patriots Season presented by Ford will continue on the road on Wednesday with an 11:00 am game versus the Curve at Peoples Natural Gas Field. Fans can catch all the action on FOX Sports New Jersey 93.5 FM | 1450 AM, the Flagship Station for Patriots Baseball.
Somerset Patriots pitcher Matt Minnick
