Patriots to Celebrate Armed Forces Weekend May 21 and 22

May 10, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Somerset Patriots News Release







Bridgewater, New Jersey - The Somerset Patriots, the New York Yankees Double-A affiliate, will host Armed Forces Weekend in conjunction with Minor League Baseball on Saturday, May 21 and Sunday, May 22. The Patriots take on the Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia Phillies).

For Saturday's 6:35 p.m. game, active military members and veterans will receive a $2.00 discount on tickets in-person at the box office only. Coaches and players will be wearing special themed hats for both games in honor of the men and women who serve our country.

The game includes a postgame fireworks show presented by Horizon Pest Services.

Armed Forces Weekend culminates with the annual Veterans of America Day celebration. All active military members and veterans will receive complimentary tickets to the game with discounted $5.00 upper box tickets for their guests. Free Veterans tickets are available in-person at the box or by calling (908) 252-0700. The discounted $5.00 tickets are also available online by using promo code: vet at the time of purchase.

Veterans of America Day will feature a pre-game program beginning at 12:00 p.m. that includes guest of honor Captain David I. Drummond. Captain Drummond is a Vietnam Veteran who had his B52 bomber shot down in December of 1972 and was a POW held at Hanoi Hilton and Zoo Prison. He is the recipient of the Bronze Star, two Distinguished Flying Cross Medals, two Purple Hearts, four Air Medals, POW Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, the RVN Campaign Medal with 1960 Device, and the National Defense Service Medal.

There will be a veterans march to start the ceremonies led by the color guard from Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 233, a reenactment of the flag raising at Iwo Jima, and a rifle squad from MCL Basilone Attachment.

Veterans of America Day will feature a flyover by World War II planes over the ballpark, special performances and presentations, as well as on-site tables to provide veterans and their families with important information available to them.

The Patriots players and coaches will be wearing special themed camouflage jerseys that will be donated to veterans organizations. The team will also host a 50/50 at the game to benefit Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 233.

The first 2,000 fans in attendance will receive a t-shirt courtesy of Flemington Department Store.

The Team Store has placed Military Appreciation apparel on sale for fans to purchase at the ballpark and online at somersetpatriots.com.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 10, 2022

Patriots to Celebrate Armed Forces Weekend May 21 and 22 - Somerset Patriots

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.