Pirates RHP Duane Underwood Jr. to Rehab with Curve on Tuesday, May 10

CURVE, PA - The Pittsburgh Pirates announced on Tuesday, May 10 that RHP Duane Underwood Jr. had his rehab assignment transferred from Triple-A Indianapolis to Double-A Altoona.

Underwood is recovering from a right hamstring strain and was placed on the 10-Day IL by the Pirates on April 9, 2022 (retroactive to April 8). Underwood's rehab began with Bradenton on April 29 and continued with Indianapolis last week. In three appearances, two starts, during his rehab he's pitched 3.2 IP and allowed just one run on three hits and three walks with two strikeouts.

Originally selected by the Chicago Cubs in the second round out of Alan C. Pope HS in Marietta, GA in 2012, Underwood was acquired by the Pirates on March 7, 2021, in exchange for 1B Shendrik Apostel. In 2021 with Pittsburgh, Underwood was leading all Major League relief pitchers in innings pitched (72.2) when his season was cut short due to a right shoulder injury on September 5. Overall, he made 43 appearances for the Pirates and recorded a 2-3 record with a 4.33 ERA. He picked up 65 strikeouts during his 2021 campaign. In his career, Davis has made 74 appearances, one start, in the majors with the Cubs and Pirates, recording a 4.71 ERA with 108 strikeouts in 109.0 innings pitched.

Underwood is the first rehab for Altoona since the Curve hosted RHP Clay Holmes and C Francisco Cervelli on rehab in August of 2019.

The Curve open a 12-game homestand on Tuesday, May 10 at 6:00 p.m. with a six-game series against the Somerset Patriots, the Double-A Affiliate of the New York Yankees. For tickets and more information, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

