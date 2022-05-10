May 10, 2022 Sea Dogs Game Notes

May 10, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







SEA DOGS SPLIT SERIES WITH READING IN SUNDAY LOSS - The Portland Sea Dogs fell to the Reading Fightin Phils 7-4 in the series finale on Sunday afternoon in Portland. The Fightin Phils got the offense rolling in the top of the first against Sea Dogs starter Victor Santos. Simon Muzziotti led off with a triple and Aldrem Corredor drove him in with a double to right, giving them the lead 1-0. In the next at-bat, Logan O'Hoppe doubled to center, scoring Corredor, and expanding the lead to 2-0. Chris Sharpe collected the third RBI double of the inning, bringing in O'Hoppe, expanding Reading's lead to 3-0. In the fourth, Freylin Minyety was hit by a pitch and a Sal Gozzo double to put runners on second and third. Muzziotti singled down the first baseline, scoring both, and making it a 5-0 game. David Hamilton led off the bottom of the fourth with a triple, the first hit of the day for Portland. Nick Sogard plated him with a groundout, putting Portland in the scoring column, 5-1. In the seventh inning, Aldrem Corredor led off with a walk and Josh Ockimey doubled. Chris Sharpe singled to center, clearing the bases, and making it a 7-1 lead for Reading. Christian Koss blasted a three-run homer over the Maine Monster in the seventh inning, bringing the Sea Dogs within three, 7-4. Portland had the tying run at the plate in the bottom of the ninth, but couldn't come through, falling to Reading 7-4.

BRAYAN BELLO NAMED EASTERN LEAGUE PITCHER OF THE WEEK - Bello pitched a 7-inning complete game no-hitter on Thursday, May 5 giving the Sea Dogs a 3-1 victory in game two of a doubleheader in which the Sea Dogs won both games. In the game Bellow allowed one run, no hits, walked three and struck out five. It was the fifth no-hitter in franchise history and just the second one to occur at Hadlock Field. In five games this season, Bello has produced a 3-2 record. His 1.95 ERA ranks fifth in the Eastern League and his 37 strikeouts is sixth. Bello also ranks third in the league holding opponents to a .135 average and fifth in the league with a 0.87 WHIP. The Red Sox fifth ranked prospect by MLB.com was added to the Red Sox 40-man roster on November 19, 2021. He was signed by the Red Sox as an international free agent on July 2, 2017. The 22-year-old resides in Las Galeras, Samana, Dominican Republic.

HELLO, HARTFORD - The Sea Dogs and Yard Goats meet for the first time this season at Dunkin' Donuts Park in Hartford. The Yard Goats are currently 15-12 and rank second in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League, 2.5 games out of first place. Portland is just two games behind Hartford, in third place. Hartford is looking for their third-straight series win after taking the last series, four out of six games, against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY - May 10, 2008: The Portland Sea Dogs committed five errors but rallied back from a 5-0 deficit to beat the Bowie Baysox 7-5 on Saturday afternoon. Jeff Corsaletti had the game-winning RBI, snapping a 5-5 tie with a two-out RBI single in the fifth inning. Corsaletti added a two-out, run-scoring double in the sixth.

PITCHING MATCHUP - LHP Brandon Walter is set to make his second start of the month of May for the Sea Dogs this evening. He last pitched May 5th vs Reading and tossed 6.0 shutout innings in the first game of a doubleheader. He allowed just three hits while walking one, his first walk of the season. Walter tied his season-high with 10 strikeouts in the victory.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.