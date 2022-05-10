Ponies Down Fisher Cats in Series Opening Day Game

May 10, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







MANCHESTER, NH - Luke Ritter's fourth inning home run and strong pitching led the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (9-18) past the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 2-1 on Tuesday afternoon in the series opener at Delta Dental Stadium.

Ritter's home run to lead off the fourth inning was a mammoth blast that went off the roof of the Brewhouse in left field to put the Ponies up 1-0. Francisco Alvarez added a sacrifice fly with the bases loaded in the seventh inning to make it 2-0.

The Ponies pitching took care of the rest. Jose Chacin in his second start of his Double-A career allowed two hits and no runs over four and two thirds innings with two walks and nine strikeouts in a no decision. He did not allow a hit until Phil Clarke singled with one out in the fifth.

Trey Cobb (2-1) earned the win allowing just one hit and one walk over two and a third frames of scoreless relief. Cobb in the month of May has not allowed a run in seven and two thirds innings over three appearances. New Hampshire (12-15) LHP Braden Scott (1-1) took the loss in relief.

Michel Otanez earned his fourth save in as many chances closing out the ninth and allowed one run on two hits over two innings with no walks and four strikeouts. In the final frame, Otanez did allow an RBI single to Rafael Lantigua that made it 2-1 before striking out Ryan Gold to end the game.

The Ponies and Fisher Cats continue their six-game series on Wednesday evening at 6:35 PM, with pregame coverage getting underway at 6:20 PM on Newsradio 1290 WNBF and 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Jake Mangum finished 2-4 extending his hitting streak to 10 games and has now hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games...Ronny Mauricio also had a multi-hit game...Binghamton is 4-2 in series openers this season.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.