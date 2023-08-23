Sea Dogs Fall Short 9-8 to Flying Squirrels

Portland, Maine- The Portland Sea Dogs (23-24, 63-54) fall short in a 9-8 loss to Richmond Flying Squirrels (23-22, 58-56) on Wednesday night at Hadlock Field.

Eight Sea Dogs tallied a hit to combine for thirteen on the night while Chase Meidroth (2-5), Blaze Jordan (3-5), Alex Binelas (2-5), and Tyler McDonough (2-3) all recorded multi-hit days. Nick Yorke extended a fourteen-game on-base streak while McDonough extended an eight-game hitting streak. Brendan Cellucci fired 2.0 scoreless innings in relief with three strikeouts.

Richmond took the early 3-0 lead in the top of the first after a three-RBI double from Andy Thomas.

Chase Meidroth put Portland on the board in the bottom of the first with an RBI groundout to score Nick Yorke.

The Flying Squirrels scored three runs in the top of the second courtesy of a two-run homer from Jimmy Glowenke along with a solo blast from Yoshi Tsutsugo.

Corey Rosier cut into the Richmond lead with a sacrifice fly to right field to score McDonough in the bottom of the second.

In the bottom of the third, Portland plated three runs after an RBI single from Jordan along with a two-RBI triple from Alex Binelas (2) to decrease the Richmond lead to 6-5.

Brady Whalen hit an RBI single in the top of the fourth to make it 7-5 Richmond.

In the top of the fifth, Glowenke hit an RBI single to extend the three-run lead for the Flying Squirrels.

Alex Binelas blasted his 14th home run in the bottom of the fifth inning. With the solo shot to right field, Portland was within two.

Portland tied the game in the bottom of the eighth with an RBI single from Rosier along with an RBI double from Chase Meidroth (13).

Glowenke put Richmond back on top with an RBI single in the top of the ninth inning and the Flying Squirrels led, 9-8.

Richmond reliever RHP Evan Gates (4-6, 4.79 ERA) earned the win after pitching 2.0 innings allowing two runs on four hits while striking out five. He did not issue a walk. A hold was issued to Mat Olsen (1) while a save was issued to Tyler Myrick (2). The loss was issued to Portland reliever RHP Ryan Zeferjahn (0-3, 4.17 ERA) after pitching 1.0 inning allowing one run on one hit while walking two and striking out three.

The Sea Dogs return to Hadlock Field on tomorrow, August 24th, 2023 for game three of a six-game series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels. First pitch for game three is slated for 6:00pm. RHP Angel Bastardo (0.00 ERA) will make his Double-A debut for Portland while Richmond will give the ball to RHP Ryan Murphy (1-8, 4.63 ERA).

