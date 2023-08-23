Fisher Cats Honor 9-Year-Old Cormac Toland as 6-Millionth Fan

MANCHESTER, N.H. - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, honored 9-year-old Cormac Toland as the 6-millionth fan in team history Tuesday night at Delta Dental Stadium.

Cormac, a Manchester native, enjoyed the game with his father Andrew from the "Best Seats in the House" after throwing out the first pitch. He also received two 2024 full-season tickets, a $200 shopping spree in the Fisher Cats team store, signed memorabilia, a Blue Jays prize package, $100 gift cards to Dunkin', Mr. Mac's, and T-BONES/Cactus Jack's, and a 2-night stay at the Tru by Hilton Manchester Downtown.

"We're so lucky to have a team here in our city," Andrew Toland said in an interview with WMUR-TV. "So, it's really fortunate, and he's really happy to be a big fan of the team. We're just excited to come to every game that we can and enjoy the stadium."

Earlier this season, Delta Dental Stadium was recognized by Ballpark Digest as the "Best Double-A Ballpark in America." Over 150 former players have reached the Major League level, and the Fisher Cats have raised millions of dollars for various charities through the Fisher Cats Foundation, continuously striving to improve the quality of life for Granite State residents.

"We are excited to reach this milestone and recognize Cormac as our 6-millionth fan in team history," Fisher Cats General Manager Michael Neis said. "As we approach the 20th anniversary of the Fisher Cats moving to New Hampshire in 2004, this is an excellent opportunity to celebrate with all our loyal fans and community partners who show incredible support for our team."

The Fisher Cats continue the six-game home series against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. Left-handed pitcher Ricky Tiedemann, the top prospect in the Blue Jays organization, is scheduled to start for New Hampshire.

The Fisher Cats play regular-season home games at Delta Dental Stadium through Sunday, Sept. 17. Season tickets, mini-plans, and single-game tickets are available at NHFisherCats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at 603-641-2005, and in-person at the Fisher Cats box office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester.

