Harrisburg Senators Game Information vs Reading

August 23, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Harrisburg Senators News Release







TONIGHT'S GAME: The Senators and Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia Phillies) play game two of their six-game series tonight at FNB Field. The Senators and Fightin Phils are playing for the second and final time this season. The teams split the first series in Reading with the Senators winning the first three and Reading winning the last three. Overall Harrisburg is 54-60 and Reading is 49-65.

TONIGHT'S STARTING PITCHERS: The Senators send LH Dustin Saenz (3-4, 5.04 ERA) to the mound against RH Mick Abel (3-5, 4.94 ERA) for Reading. Over his last six games, Saenz is 3-1 with a 3.00 ERA in 30 innings. Abel is 2-2 with a 2.32 ERA away from First Energy Stadium this season. In August, he's 1-1 with a 6.46 ERA.

LAST TIME OUT: The Harrisburg Senators snapped their four-game losing streak with a 5-1 win over the Reading Fightin Phils Tuesday night at FNB Field. The Senators scored single runs in the first two innings, then tacked on two more in the third. Reading broke up the Senators shutout bid with a run in the ninth inning. DJ Herz started and tossed four hitless innings before turning the game over to the Senators bullpen.

PLAYOFF CHASE: The Senators begin play today in fourth place, three games behind Bowie, Richmond and Erie. Erie won the first half. If they repeat as 2nd half champs, then the next team with the best 2nd half winning percentage will face Erie in the playoffs. Bowie visits Erie this week for six games while Richmond visits Portland. Bowie and Richmond are both in the first week of two-week road trips. Both Richmond and Bowie play three out of their final four weeks on the road.

UPCOMING DOCKET: After this series against the Reading Fightin Phils the Senators head out of town for two weeks as they visit Binghamton for the first time since 2019 followed by their only trip to Altoona this season. After the two-week trip, they return home to play Bowie to finish the regular season. The Senators have 23 games remaining.

ABOUT THE 2023 SENATORS: The Sens have used 58 players (30 pitchers & 27 position players). They've had 23 players make their double-A debut. There are 17 players on the current active roster that were originally drafted/signed by the Nationals.

PROSPECT WATCH: Harrisburg has nine players in the MLB Pipeline top 30 Nationals prospects and they are #1 OF Dylan Crews; #2 OF James Wood; #3 INF Brady House; #8 OF Robert Hassell III; #14 INF Trey Lipscomb; #16 LHP DJ Herz; #19 RHP Cole Henry; #22 C Israel Pineda, and #26 LHP Mitchell Parker. The Baseball America top 30 prospects are: #1 Crews; #2 Wood; #3 House; #4 Hassell III; #15 Lipscomb; #17 Henry; #21 Pineda; #25 Herz; #30 Parker.

IN THE NATS ORGANIZATION: Rochester (55-63) rallied to be Worcester 8-7. Rochester scored seven runs in the ninth inning... Wilmington (45-68) lost to Jersey Shore 10-3... Fredericksburg (55-56) beat Salem 6-2.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.